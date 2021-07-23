|
July 23, 2021
- Stena RoRo ordered the Chinese shipyard CMJL
(Weihai) the construction of two ferries
- The ships will be chartered to Brittany Ferries
- The Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo has ordered the
Chinese Shipyard China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co.
the construction of two ferries that will be the eleventh and the
twelfth ship of the class "E-Flexer". contextually
to the order for the two naval units, which will be taken in
delivery in 2024 and 2025, Stena RoRo has signed contracts to
long term for the rental of the two new ferries to the French
Brittany Ferries which will use them respectively on the two
routes between Portsmouth, UK, and Quistreham (Caen) and St.
Malo, France. New ships to replace Normandie ferries
and Bretagne which are currently employed respectively
on the two routes and which are the oldest ships in the fleet
by Brittany Ferries.
- The two new ships, which will have powered propulsion both with
liquefied natural gas that with battery power, will be
194.7 meters long and 27.8 meters wide and will have a capacity
1 400 passengers and, in relation to the carriage of rolling stock,
2,377 linear meters for the ferry that will be delivered in the
2024 (including 176 linear meters for cars in the wake of the
passengers) and 2,517 linear meters for the unit that will be
completed in 2025 (of which 1,388 linear meters for cars in tow
of passengers).
