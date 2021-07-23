



July 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Stena RoRo ordered the Chinese shipyard CMJL (Weihai) the construction of two ferries

The ships will be chartered to Brittany Ferries

The Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo has ordered the Chinese Shipyard China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co. the construction of two ferries that will be the eleventh and the twelfth ship of the class "E-Flexer". contextually to the order for the two naval units, which will be taken in delivery in 2024 and 2025, Stena RoRo has signed contracts to long term for the rental of the two new ferries to the French Brittany Ferries which will use them respectively on the two routes between Portsmouth, UK, and Quistreham (Caen) and St. Malo, France. New ships to replace Normandie ferries and Bretagne which are currently employed respectively on the two routes and which are the oldest ships in the fleet by Brittany Ferries.

The two new ships, which will have powered propulsion both with liquefied natural gas that with battery power, will be 194.7 meters long and 27.8 meters wide and will have a capacity 1 400 passengers and, in relation to the carriage of rolling stock, 2,377 linear meters for the ferry that will be delivered in the 2024 (including 176 linear meters for cars in the wake of the passengers) and 2,517 linear meters for the unit that will be completed in 2025 (of which 1,388 linear meters for cars in tow of passengers).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail