July 23, 2021

Rosatom - DP World agreement to develop transport containerized on the Arctic sea route

The Russian Nuclear Energy Agency is the only one Russian infrastructure operator designated for the development of the Northern Sea Route

Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy agency, has signed a cooperation agreement with the dp world terminal group in Dubai with the aim of developing containerized maritime transport between Northwestern Europe and East Asia via the route Arctic. Rosatom is the only Russian infrastructure operator designated for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the route which runs along the Russian Arctic coast.

"Building sustainable transport infrastructure in the Arctic - explained rosatom's general manager, Alexey Likhachev - opens up new opportunities for the development of Eurasian trades, which can be carried out on time optimal helping to reduce the environmental impact thanks to routes shorter and the application of advanced solutions low-carbon energy.'




