July 23, 2021
- Rosatom - DP World agreement to develop transport
containerized on the Arctic sea route
- The Russian Nuclear Energy Agency is the only one
Russian infrastructure operator designated for the development of the
Northern Sea Route
- Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy agency, has signed a
cooperation agreement with the dp world terminal group in Dubai
with the aim of developing containerized maritime transport
between Northwestern Europe and East Asia via the route
Arctic. Rosatom is the only Russian infrastructure operator
designated for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the route
which runs along the Russian Arctic coast.
- "Building sustainable transport infrastructure
in the Arctic - explained rosatom's general manager, Alexey
Likhachev - opens up new opportunities for the development of
Eurasian trades, which can be carried out on time
optimal helping to reduce the environmental impact thanks to routes
shorter and the application of advanced solutions
low-carbon energy.'
