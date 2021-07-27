



July 27, 2021

Original news In the second quarter, the revenues of the container renter Triton have reached a record share

Over $3.4 billion invested in new containers to be delivered by the end of this year

Triton International, the world's leading company in the intermodal container rental sector, closed the second this year's quarter with record financial results starting from revenues that amounted to 369.8 million dollars, with a increase of +15.1% on the same period of 2020, to arrive operating profit, which amounted to € 228.6 million dollars (+58.5%). Net profit was 65.2 million dollars (-7.6%). A new historical peak has been reached also from the consistency of the company's container fleet that at 30 June last it was over 6.8 million teu, with a growth of +12.8% on 30 June 2020.

Triton CEO Brian M. Sondey has explained that the exceptional results obtained by the company in the second quarter of 2021 they are due to opportunities in the context of a very favorable. «The volumes of traffic - he specified - continue to be relevant and we continue to record a growing demand for containers due to operational downtimes that are slowing down the cycle of use of our containers Customers. The rate of utilization of our fleet - he specified Sondey - increased to 99.5% as of June 30, 2021 and currently it is 99.6%».

Referring more specifically to the new market containers and those for hire, Sondey recalled that, «on the in the second quarter the prices of new containers and the rates of those for hire have further increased. Currently - he added - container factories are quoting over $3,800 for a new 20' container for Dry loads and market rental rates for new containers are significantly higher than the rates averages of our portfolio of rental containers. In the second quarter - sondey made known - also our sales prices averages for used dry containers are continuing to increase, allowing us to generate much more revenue from divestitures high compared to expectations, despite the low volume of disposals'.

Triton's CEO also recalled that the company is making huge investments in new containers to meet customer demand, having bought containers for over $3.4 billion with delivery by the end of this year, of which by 30 June last they are already were taken over for more than 1.8 billion dollars.









