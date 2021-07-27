|
|
|
|
July 27, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter, the revenues of the container renter
Triton have reached a record share
-
- Over $3.4 billion invested in new containers
to be delivered by the end of this year
-
- Triton International, the world's leading company in the
intermodal container rental sector, closed the second
this year's quarter with record financial results starting
from revenues that amounted to 369.8 million dollars, with a
increase of +15.1% on the same period of 2020, to arrive
operating profit, which amounted to € 228.6 million
dollars (+58.5%). Net profit was 65.2 million
dollars (-7.6%). A new historical peak has been reached
also from the consistency of the company's container fleet that
at 30 June last it was over 6.8 million teu, with
a growth of +12.8% on 30 June 2020.
-
- Triton CEO Brian M. Sondey has
explained that the exceptional results obtained by the company
in the second quarter of 2021 they are due to opportunities
in the context of a very
favorable. «The volumes of traffic - he specified -
continue to be relevant and we continue to record a
growing demand for containers due to operational downtimes that
are slowing down the cycle of use of our containers
Customers. The rate of utilization of our fleet - he specified
Sondey - increased to 99.5% as of June 30, 2021 and
currently it is 99.6%».
-
- Referring more specifically to the new market
containers and those for hire, Sondey recalled that, «on the
in the second quarter the prices of new containers and the
rates of those for hire have further increased.
Currently - he added - container factories are
quoting over $3,800 for a new 20' container for
Dry loads and market rental rates for new
containers are significantly higher than the rates
averages of our portfolio of rental containers. In the second
quarter - sondey made known - also our sales prices
averages for used dry containers are continuing to increase,
allowing us to generate much more revenue from divestitures
high compared to expectations, despite the low volume of
disposals'.
-
- Triton's CEO also recalled that
the company is making huge investments in new containers
to meet customer demand, having bought containers for
over $3.4 billion with delivery by the end of
this year, of which by 30 June last they are already
were taken over for more than 1.8 billion dollars.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail