



July 27, 2021

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri, who with the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of last April 16 is has been appointed special commissioner for the implementation of the Darsena Europa, the work of enlarging the port of Livorno to the sea, has set up a special commissary structure dedicated to the project, appointing Roberta Macii sub-commissioner of the new structure.

Guerrieri explained that Macii, manager of Races and Contracts of the port authority, was chosen for the experiences acquired in the field in years of activity: in addition to having already carried out functions of secretary general of the Port Authority of Piombino and secretary general of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Northern, Roberta Macii has held the position of deputy since 2014 commissioner of the President of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, in infrastructure interventions, environmental requalification and reindustrialization of the port of Piombino. To the senior executive the delegations related to the steering activities will be entrusted and coordination of personnel management under the commissary structure, for the attribution of collaborations external, and all the acts necessary to achieve the objectives assigned by the special commissioner.

The new operational core, which through ad hoc measures will be subsequently integrated with internal staff of the AdSP, it is also composed of the Infrastructure manager of Livorno / Capraia, Enrico Pribaz, who is identified as the sole person in charge of the procedure of the "Realization of the maritime works of defence and dredging foreseen in the new first phase of implementation of the Europe Platform". To the administrative manager of the institution, Simone Gagliani, have instead been attributed the competences on the part relating to the management of funding assented to the realization of the work.

The works of realization of the maritime defense works and the dredging interventions, preparatory to the realization of the enlargement to the sea, they should start in the autumn. «Up to date - explained Guerrieri - we have worked using the collaboration of the managers and collaborators of the AdSP. Now it's the time has come to take a further step forward. the complexity and the need to carry out the procedures with tighter timelines than those originally planned makes it essential to set up a commissary structure composed of staff who are able to to lend its business on a continuous basis even if not exclusive. The names chosen are a guarantee for achievement of a priority objective'.







