July 27, 2021
- In Livorno, the AdSP has set up a commissary structure for
the construction of the Darsena Europa
- The construction of maritime defence works and
dredging operations are expected to start in the autumn
- The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri, who with the decree of the
President of the Council of Ministers of last April 16 is
has been appointed special commissioner for the implementation of the
Darsena Europa, the work of enlarging the port of Livorno to the sea,
has set up a special commissary structure dedicated to the
project, appointing Roberta Macii sub-commissioner of the new
structure.
- Guerrieri explained that Macii, manager of Races and Contracts
of the port authority, was chosen for the experiences
acquired in the field in years of activity: in addition to having already
carried out functions of secretary general of the Port Authority
of Piombino and secretary general of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern, Roberta Macii has held the position of deputy since 2014
commissioner of the President of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani,
in infrastructure interventions, environmental requalification
and reindustrialization of the port of Piombino. To the senior executive
the delegations related to the steering activities will be entrusted
and coordination of personnel management under the
commissary structure, for the attribution of collaborations
external, and all the acts necessary to achieve the
objectives assigned by the special commissioner.
- The new operational core, which through ad hoc measures will be
subsequently integrated with internal staff of the AdSP, it is
also composed of the Infrastructure manager of Livorno / Capraia,
Enrico Pribaz, who is identified as the sole person in charge of the
procedure of the "Realization of the maritime works of
defence and dredging foreseen in the new first phase of implementation
of the Europe Platform". To the administrative manager
of the institution, Simone Gagliani, have instead been attributed the
competences on the part relating to the management of funding
assented to the realization of the work.
- The works of realization of the maritime defense works and the
dredging interventions, preparatory to the realization
of the enlargement to the sea, they should start in the autumn. «Up
to date - explained Guerrieri - we have worked using the
collaboration of the managers and collaborators of the AdSP. Now it's
the time has come to take a further step forward. the
complexity and the need to carry out the
procedures with tighter timelines than those
originally planned makes it essential to set up
a commissary structure composed of staff who are able to
to lend its business on a continuous basis even if
not exclusive. The names chosen are a guarantee for achievement
of a priority objective'.
