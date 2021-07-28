



July 28, 2021

The company expects the merger with Cargotec to be completed by mid-2022

In the second quarter of this year, the Finnish carmaker Konecranes reported a sharp increase in the value of orders acquired in the period, which amounted to 806.7 million euros, up 38.7% percent on the second quarter. quarter of 2020, which was particularly consistent in the port use segment which totaled new orders totalling 272.1 million euros (+ 47.7%). As of June 30, the value of the Konecranes ' orderbook stood at the record share of 1.97 billion, 3.7% percent more than in June 30, 2020, of which 983.3 million euros related to the sole segment of the port means (+ 5.8%).

In the April-June period of 2021, the business volume of Konecranes was 759.3 million euros (+ 7.7%), of which 243.5 million for the Port Solutions division alone (+ 17.1%). Operating profit was 46.6 million euros (+ 9.1%), with an input of 15.6 million euros from the port means division (+ 52.9%). The Finnish firm closed the second quarter of this year with a net profit of 28.4 million euros (-6.3%).

In the entire first half of 2021, Konecranes ' revenues were 1.46 billion euros, with a slight decline of -0.7% percent in the first half of last year, of which 479.5 million were related to the Port Solutions division (+ 4.1%). Operating profit amounted to 84.1 million euros (+ 66.5%), with a supply of 31.2 million from the divisions of the port means (+ 358.8%). Konecranes archived the first half of this year with a net profit of 46.8 million euros (+ 12.0%). In the first six months of 2021, the value of new orders was 1.57 billion euros (+ 19.0%), of which 547.6 million was for the Port Solutions division (+ 28.1%).

We recall that Konecranes has in place a merger procedure with compatriate Cargotec, a group also active in the field of means and solutions for the handling of loads ( of the 1 ° October 2020). The proposed merger is currently the subject of an investigation launched by the European Commission in recent days.









