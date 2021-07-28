|
|
|
|
July 28, 2021
|
|
-
WHO has included seafarers among priority categories for vaccination
-
-
Applause from the ECSA and the ETF
-
-
In the latest version of the roadmap of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish priority order in the use of vaccines against Covid-19 in the context of their limited availability, which was published on July 16, under the priority categories were included the crews of ships and aircraft carrying goods and not carrying passengers, and in particular seafarers who are blocked at sea and unable to cross international borders due to restrictions on travel.
-
-
This inclusion was greeted with satisfaction by the association of European shipowners ECSA and the European Trade Workers ' Trade Union ETF. The two organizations praised the initiatives already in place for this purpose in a number of European nations, but urged those EU member states that still did not include seafarers in priority categories for vaccination. follow the example of other European nations.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail