



July 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news BIMCO and ICS alert for possible serious shortage of officers in possession of STCW training certificates

By 2026, they will serve another 89,510

By 2026, in order to operate the world's merchant fleet, it will be necessary to ship on the ships another 89,510 officers in possession of STCW training certificates. It underlines the latest report "Seafarer Workforce Report" (formerly "Manpower Report") of the BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) that highlights the need for the maritime industry to greatly increase training levels and recruitment if it wants to avoid a serious shortage of officers by that date.

The new report specifies that the current shortage of STCW certified officers is 26,240 units and points out that in 2021, the demand for seafarers exceeded supply. The document also notes that although a 10.8% per cent growth in the supply of officers has been recorded since 2015, the current shortage could be due to an increase in the officers needed on board the ships. The particular shortage of officers with technical expertise and in the areas of tankers and offshore units is also being noted. The report points out that in the past five years, however, the shipping industry has made good progress in reducing the turnover rates of officers, which has fallen from 8% to 6%, keeping qualified seamen on board and increasing the number of years in which they serve at sea.

The Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten, noted that the importance of actively promoting careers at sea and promoting maritime training and education around the world is also due to the fact that the sector is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and may have to be compared with an increase in the number of seafarers dropping out of career. "We must analyse and respond to seafarers ' flattering trends and continue to regularly monitor the global maritime workforce to ensure that the offer of STCW certified seafarers continues to be at the same time," Platten said in a speech. step with the question ".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail