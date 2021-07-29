



July 29, 2021

In the period, revenues increased by 31.4%

The second quarter of this year was, from an economic point of view, the best quarterly period ever in the history of the DSV Panalpina logistics group, which was born in August 2019 since the merger of the Danish DSV with Swiss Panalpina ( of the August 19 2019). The April-June period of 2021 was filed with record revenues of 37.8 billion Danish crowns (5.1 billion euros), an increase of 31.4% percent on the corresponding period last year, a figure achieved thanks to new records in the revenues generated by both the shipping and air shipments handled by the group and by land shipments, which amounted to 25.9 billion Danish kroner (+ 35.5%) and 8.7 billion (+ 24.0%) respectively, while the revenues generated by the others logistics activities amounted to 4.0 billion Danish kroner (+ 22.8%), figure which is the third most high of always in this segment of activity.

The gross operating margin has also reached a record share of more than 4.5 billion Danish kroner (+ 24.0%), with record highs from shipping and air shipments and land shipments results equal to 3.0, respectively. billion (+ 27.0%) and 717 million Danish kroner (+ 42.5%) and with an input of 703 million from the other logistics activities (+ 6.2%). A new historical peak also for the group operating profit stood at 3.6 billion Danish crowns (+ 36.7%), with contributions never so high ever from shipping and air shipments and land shipments, amounting to 2.8 billion (+ 34.6%) and 476 million (+ 81.0%), and with a contribution of 278 million from the other logistical activities (+ 18.8%).

New records also for the profit ante imposed and for the net profit that were equal to 33, Danish kroner (+ 76.9%) and 2.5 billion Danish kroner (+ 81.8%), respectively.

From the operational point of view, DSV Panalpina closed the second quarter of this year with volumes of air shipments and eventful shipping shipments that were respectively the third and fourth highest ever having been handling 349mila tonnes by air (+ 21.5%) and 573mila container teu by sea (+ 12.0%).

In the whole of the first half of 2021, the group posted revenues of 71.4 billion Danish crowns, up 27.4% percent on the first half of last year. EBITDA amounted to 8.6 billion (+ 36.5%), EBIT at 6.6 billion (+ 58.8%), the profit ante imposed at 6.4 billion (+ 172.7%) and net profit to 4.9 billion Danish kroner (+ 182.2%). In the first six months of this year, the volume of eventful air shipments amounted to 685mila tonnes (+ 5.9%) and the volume of maritime shipments to more than 1.1 million teu (+ 6.1%).

Commenting on the company's results in the first part of 2021, DSV Panalpina Chief Executive Jens Bjørn Andersen said that the integration into the Agility logistics business group acquired a few months ago. ( of the April 27 2021), it is still expected to be implemented during the third quarter of this year.











