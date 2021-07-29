



July 29, 2021

This morning the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea approved unanimously the proposal of President Luciano Guerrieri's appointment of Matteo Paroli to the new secretary general of the institution. Graduated in Law from the University of Siena Studies, since 2000 enrolled in the Albo of Lawyers at the Order of Lawyers of Livorno, Paroli makes available to the AdSP of Livorno-Piombino a long administrative experience and professional. Since 2015 he has held the position of secretary-general, before the Port Authority of Ancona and subsequently of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea following the establishment of the new institution. Since 1995 Paroli has been carrying out teaching activities, seminars and exams at the Faculty of Economics and Commerce, Chair of Transport and Navigation Law and at the Faculty of Law, Department of Public Law of the University of Pisa. He is currently a lecturer in navigation law at the University of Macerata Studies.

Paroli said he would return to the livornese port authority, where he has held various positions and roles over the years, including as interim secretary in 2005-2007. For the Port Authority of Livorno, he has held managerial positions in the fields of international representation, administration and finance, manpower, heritage and port work, a post held until the appointment as secretary general of the Authority Port of Ancona.

Paroli undergoes Massimo Provincial, at the helm of the technical-operational secretariat of the port city since 2011, first alongside President Giuliano Gallanti, who strongly wanted him at the Rosciano Palace, then alongside former President Stephen Corsini. Provinciali will remain secretary-general until September 14 and meanwhile will deal with the passage of deliveries in favour of Paroli, who will return to the body as an executive from August 2.







