



July 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Sharp uptick in Finnlines ' quarterly financial and operating results

In the second quarter of 2021, revenues increased by 38.7%

In the second quarter of this year, the financial and operational performance of Finnish shipping company Finnlines of the Italian group Grimaldi showed a marked improvement. Revenues, after seven consecutive quarters of decline, rose 38.7% percent to 146.8 million euros compared to 105.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. It also accentuated the growth of operating costs that amounted to 123.0 million euros (+ 31.0%). EBITDA was 40.8 million euros (+ 44.7%), operating profit of 24.4 million euros (+ 100.5%) and net profit of 23.1 million euros (+ 110.2%).

In the April-June period of 2021 the fleet of ro-pax vessels of Finnlines transported 204mila units of cargo (+ 19.3%), 46mila cars not to the passengers (+ 142.1%), 377mila tonnes of other cargo (+ 37.1%) and 127mila passengers (+ 19.8%).

In the first half of this year, Finnlines ' revenues increased by 14.6% percent to 270.8 million euros compared to 236.4 million in the first half of 2020. EBITDA totalled 71.1 million euros (+ 7.1%), EBIT 38.5 million (+ 12.5%) and net profit 36.3 million (+ 14.4%).

In the first six months of 2021 the fleet transported 391mila units of cargo (+ 9.5%), 90mila cars not to the passengers (+ 50.0%), 682mila tonnes of other loads (+ 30.7%) and 228mila passengers (+ 0.4%).











