July 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Approved the 2022-2024 Triennale Operating Plan of the Eastern Ligure Sea AdSP

Also clear of an update of the Works Triennale Plan

Yesterday the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea approved unanimously the Triennial Operating Plan 2022-2024 as well as an update of the Works Triennale Plan, connected to the Assestment at the Budget of Forecast 2021.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec