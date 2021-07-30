



July 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ONE stores second quarter with record financial results and outstanding growth

Net profit of 2.6 billion

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30, the Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) posted record revenue of 5.8 billion, an increase of +111,1 percent. compared to the April-June period of last year. New record values, and exceptional increases compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, were also recorded by EBITDA, which amounted to 2.9 billion (+ 499.2%), from operating profit, which stood at nearly 2.7 billion of dollars (+ 997.9%), and net profit, which was found to be 2.6 billion (+ 1,432.3%).

In the second quarter of this year the ONE container carriers employed on routes between Asia and North America transported cargo volumes equal to 615mila teu in the eastbound (+ 0.8%) and 328mila in that westbound (+ 0.3%), while the vessels of the company used on routes between Asia and Europe transported 436mila teu in the westbound (+ 25.6%) and 339mila teu in that eastbound (+ 16.9%). The company specified that the 615mila teu transported from Asia to North America in the period result in less than 659mila carried in the previous quarter due to the implementation of blank sailing programmed due to port congestion or to delays of navigation. ONE said that, in the face of such a decrease, the rate of use of the vessels remained 100 percent.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail