



July 30, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd expects the current major growth in financial results to continue in the second half of the year.

The German company preannounces that the first semester of 2021 will be filed with an EBIT of approximately 3.5 billion (+ 522%)

German containerized shipping company Hapag-Lloyd plans to close the first half of this year with a gross operating margin of around 4.2 billion, an increase of +226 percent compared to less than 1.3 billion. dollars in the first half of 2020, and with an operating profit of approximately 3.5 billion (+ 522%).

Based on such forecasts, the company is expected to store the second quarter of 2021 with an EBITDA of around 2.3 billion, up +197 percent on the corresponding period last year, and with an EBIT of nearly 2.0 billion (+ 407%).

Noting that the continued demand for containerized transport and the continued interruption in containerized supply chain are resulting in a shortage of available transport capacity, Hapag-Lloyd specified that growth of the financial performance of the company will continue to be consistent even in the second half of 2021, while a normalization of earnings trend was previously expected over the period, the company said. For the whole of 2021, an EBITDA value of between 9.2 billion and 11.2 billion is now expected, compared with an EBITDA of less than 3.1 billion in 2020, and an EBIT of between 7.5 billion and 9.5 billion, compared to operating profit of 1.5 billions of dollars in the year 2020.







