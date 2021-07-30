



July 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Rotterdam to the Holland America Line

May accommodate 2,668 passengers

Today at the Marghera shipyard of the Fincantieri shipyard was delivered to the Holland America Line of the Carnival Corporation Group the new cruise ship Rotterdam who is twin of the Koningsdam and of the Nieuw Statendam , ships of the class "Pinnacle" delivered in 2016 and 2018 respectively from the same establishment.

Rotterdam is the fourteenth ship built by the Marghera shipyard for this brand. It has a gross tonnage of about 99,800 tonnes, a length of almost 300 metres and will be able to accommodate 2,668 passengers in 1,340 cabins.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec