The group's activities in the military naval sector
Mitsubishi will be operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Maritime Systems Co.
The green light from the Japan Fair Trade Commission is expected
It will be called Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems
Co. the new company into which the activities will flow
of construction of military ships and ships for the Japanese government
that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) acquired from
compatriot Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. finalizing the
negotiations have been going on between the two sides for several months
(
of the 12
November 2019). The activity of the new company
will be launched as soon as the green light is obtained
by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).