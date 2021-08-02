



August 2, 2021

Original news The group's activities in the military naval sector Mitsubishi will be operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems Co.

The green light from the Japan Fair Trade Commission is expected

It will be called Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems Co. the new company into which the activities will flow of construction of military ships and ships for the Japanese government that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) acquired from compatriot Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. finalizing the negotiations have been going on between the two sides for several months ( of the 12 November 2019). The activity of the new company will be launched as soon as the green light is obtained by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).









