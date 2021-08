August 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Twelve new straddle carriers for Medcenter Container terminal

They were ordered from Kalmar

Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), the company of the Terminal Investment Ltd. (MSC Group) which manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, ordered to Kalmar the supply of 12 new diesel-electric rider cranes that will be taken over by the first quarter of next year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec