



August 2, 2021

Costa Crociere is looking for crew. in forecast of 120 hires, the company on the first and two September next will hold a selection of candidates over the course of two recruiting day days organized together with LavoroTurismo.it. The sought-after figures belong to the hospitality area of the ships: animator, assistant cook, pastry chef, houser, receptionist, photographer, sports instructor, excursion officer, croupier, babysitter.

Interested persons can send their application to LavoroTurismo.it via the http://bit.ly/LT-CostaOnlinelink, where additional information about each profile is also available. The requirements, such as experience, educational qualifications, skills, vary depending on the profiles, but for all is required a good knowledge of English and previous experiences in the role for which you are applying.







