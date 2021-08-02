|
August 2, 2021
- Costa Crociere is looking for crew
- At the beginning of September the selections for 120 recruitments
- Costa Crociere is looking for crew. in
forecast of 120 hires, the company on the first and two September
next will hold a selection of candidates over the course of two
recruiting day days organized together with LavoroTurismo.it.
The sought-after figures belong to the hospitality area of the
ships: animator, assistant cook, pastry chef, houser, receptionist,
photographer, sports instructor, excursion officer, croupier,
babysitter.
- Interested persons can send their application to
LavoroTurismo.it via the http://bit.ly/LT-CostaOnlinelink,
where additional information about each profile is also available.
The requirements, such as experience, educational qualifications,
skills, vary depending on the profiles, but for all is
required a good knowledge of English and previous
experiences in the role for which you are applying.
