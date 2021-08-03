|
August 3, 2021
- Maersk presents record preliminary financial results for
the second quarter of 2021
-
- Further growth expected in the third quarter
-
- A.P. Møller-Mærsk plans to close the second
this year's quarter with record values of revenues, margin
gross operating income and operating profit, with a further significant
growth boost for these three performance indicators
the Danish shipping group. In particular, the company
has disclosed that the value has not yet been revised
accounting for revenues for the period April-June 2021 is
about 14.2 billion dollars, an increase of +58% compared to
to nearly nine billion dollars in the corresponding quarter of the
last year. With regard to EBITDA and EBIT, the group has
specified that the two un audited values
amounted to 5.1 billion and 4.1 billion respectively
dollars, with increases of +200% and +446% on the second quarter of the
2020.
-
- The Maersk Group explained that the relevant performances
quarterly are mainly the result of the continuation of a
exceptional market situation that sees a strong rebound in the
demand which in turn leads to bottlenecks in supply chains and
lack of transport capacity.
-
- The group stated that in the second quarter of 2021 the
its container fleet has transported volumes of cargo
containers +15% higher than in the same period
last year and that the average level of the value of the nuts is
result +59% higher than in the April-June period of
2020.
-
- About the entire 2021 annual financial year, now A.P.
Møller-Mærsk believes it will be filed by the
group with a gross operating margin of 18-19.5 billion dollars
compared to the previous forecast of 13-15 billion and compared to the
$8.2 billion of EBITDA for the year
annual 2020. The group also adjusted its value upwards
of the EBIT forecast for the full year 2021, which is
14-15.5 billion dollars compared to the previous forecast of
9-11 billion and compared to the operating profit of 4.2 billion
dollars recorded in the 2020 financial year.
-
- Finally, A.P. Møller-Mærsk expects that the value
of the profits for the third quarter of this year will result in
higher than that of the previous quarter.
