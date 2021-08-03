



August 3, 2021

Original news

Original news Maersk presents record preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021

Further growth expected in the third quarter

A.P. Møller-Mærsk plans to close the second this year's quarter with record values of revenues, margin gross operating income and operating profit, with a further significant growth boost for these three performance indicators the Danish shipping group. In particular, the company has disclosed that the value has not yet been revised accounting for revenues for the period April-June 2021 is about 14.2 billion dollars, an increase of +58% compared to to nearly nine billion dollars in the corresponding quarter of the last year. With regard to EBITDA and EBIT, the group has specified that the two un audited values amounted to 5.1 billion and 4.1 billion respectively dollars, with increases of +200% and +446% on the second quarter of the 2020.

The Maersk Group explained that the relevant performances quarterly are mainly the result of the continuation of a exceptional market situation that sees a strong rebound in the demand which in turn leads to bottlenecks in supply chains and lack of transport capacity.

The group stated that in the second quarter of 2021 the its container fleet has transported volumes of cargo containers +15% higher than in the same period last year and that the average level of the value of the nuts is result +59% higher than in the April-June period of 2020.

About the entire 2021 annual financial year, now A.P. Møller-Mærsk believes it will be filed by the group with a gross operating margin of 18-19.5 billion dollars compared to the previous forecast of 13-15 billion and compared to the $8.2 billion of EBITDA for the year annual 2020. The group also adjusted its value upwards of the EBIT forecast for the full year 2021, which is 14-15.5 billion dollars compared to the previous forecast of 9-11 billion and compared to the operating profit of 4.2 billion dollars recorded in the 2020 financial year.

Finally, A.P. Møller-Mærsk expects that the value of the profits for the third quarter of this year will result in higher than that of the previous quarter.









