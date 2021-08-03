



August 3, 2021

Original news Maritime accidents, in 2020 the total loss of 49 vessels

Khanna (GATS): Total losses are at historically high levels lows for the third consecutive year

In 2020 the maritime accidents in which it occurred the loss of large ships remained at minimum levels and the Reported incidents have decreased overall compared to to the previous year. This is highlighted by the latest report "Safety & Shipping Review 2021" by the insurance company Allianz Global Corporate &Specialty (AGCS). The document specifies that last year 49 large ships were lost worldwide compared to 48 ships in 201i and that in 2020 the accidents of navigation were 2,703, a decrease of 115 events compared to to the previous year.

Also in 2020 it was the region of South China, Indochina, Indonesia and the Philippines the one in which it was recorded the highest number (16) of ship losses, region in the which in the decade 2011-2010 there were 224 ship losses out of a total of 876 in the entire period globally. In addition more than a third (18) of ship losses in 2020 and 40% of the total losses over the last decade have been on ships from cargo and in the last year the shipwreck (sinking/submersion) is was the main cause (one in two ships) of the total losses of ships.

Stressing that "the transport sector has shown great resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, such as highlighted by the strong trade volumes and the recovery we are experiencing seeing today in different parts of the sector», the commander Rahul Khanna, global head of Marine Risk Consulting at AGCS, has noted that "total losses are at historically high levels low for the third consecutive year, but - he pointed out - things do not they always go for the best. The crisis of crews, the increase of problems due to the ever larger ships, the growing concerns about supply chain delays and disruptions, as well as compliance with environmental objectives, they pose no negligible risk management challenges for shipowners and their crews'.











