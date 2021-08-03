|
August 3, 2021
- Maritime accidents, in 2020 the
total loss of 49 vessels
-
- Khanna (GATS): Total losses are at historically high levels
lows for the third consecutive year
-
- In 2020 the maritime accidents in which it occurred
the loss of large ships remained at minimum levels and the
Reported incidents have decreased overall compared to
to the previous year. This is highlighted by the latest report "Safety &
Shipping Review 2021" by the insurance company Allianz
Global Corporate &Specialty (AGCS). The document specifies that
last year 49 large ships were lost worldwide
compared to 48 ships in 201i and that in 2020 the accidents of
navigation were 2,703, a decrease of 115 events compared to
to the previous year.
-
- Also in 2020 it was the region of South China,
Indochina, Indonesia and the Philippines the one in which it was
recorded the highest number (16) of ship losses, region in the
which in the decade 2011-2010 there were 224 ship losses
out of a total of 876 in the entire period globally. In addition
more than a third (18) of ship losses in 2020 and 40%
of the total losses over the last decade have been on ships from
cargo and in the last year the shipwreck (sinking/submersion) is
was the main cause (one in two ships) of the total losses of
ships.
-
- Stressing that "the transport sector has shown
great resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, such as
highlighted by the strong trade volumes and the recovery we are experiencing
seeing today in different parts of the sector», the commander
Rahul Khanna, global head of Marine Risk Consulting at AGCS, has
noted that "total losses are at historically high levels
low for the third consecutive year, but - he pointed out - things do not
they always go for the best. The crisis of crews, the increase
of problems due to the ever larger ships, the growing
concerns about supply chain delays and disruptions,
as well as compliance with environmental objectives, they pose no
negligible risk management challenges for shipowners and their
crews'.
