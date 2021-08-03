|
August 3, 2021
- IBIA is very concerned about the impact on suppliers
new EU proposals on naval fuel bunkers
- Among the findings moved by the association, the difficulty
to certify the real well-to-tank GHG emissions and the supply chain
of fuel production
- The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA),
the world association of suppliers of fuel for maritime use, has
taken about twenty days to evaluate more thoroughly
the impact on your sector and more generally on the whole
shipping industry of the "Fit for 55" plan
presented on 14 July from Brussels
(
of the 14
July 2021), but now its judgment on the proposal of the
EU Commission leaves no room for doubt about negative impact
that, according to the IBIA, the new rules would have on the sector of
suppliers of bunkers and on shipping companies.
- For the association, in fact, the difficulties that the new
regulations for the reduction of emissions from maritime transport
proposals by the European Commission as part of the "Ready" plan
for the 55" would create to the shipping companies and the
Suppliers of marine fuels are of concern, while the
ability of these new rules to move into the next
decade the demand from fossil fuels to fuels
renewable and low-carbon seems to be limited.
- IBIA analysed, in particular, four measures of the
Complex proposal formulated by the European Commission which, in the case of
notice of the association, will have a more direct impact on the
maritime sector and bunkering sector, starting with
from the FuelEU Maritime initiative, whose objective - he recalled
the association - is to incentivize the use of
renewable and low-carbon fuels (RLF)
setting ever stricter limits on intensity
greenhouse gas emissions from fuels used
from 2025 onwards. The second measure assessed is relative
the inclusion of vessels of more than 5,000 gross tonnage
tonnes in the EU ETS, the emissions trading scheme
of the European Union, starting from 2023 and applicable to all
maritime travel within the European Economic Area and at 50%
of trips to and from non-European countries. Another measure formulated
by the EU Commission which, for IBIA, may have an impact
relevant on shipping is the one that proposes the revision
of the Energy Taxation Directive and which provides for
the abolition from 2023 of the tax exemption on bunkers sold
within and for use within the European Economic Area,
applying a minimum degree of taxation compared to other sectors
to prevent carbon leakage.
Finally, the attention of the IBIA has also turned to the measure
on alternative fuels infrastructure
sets out the requirements for creating an adequate infrastructure of
bunkering of liquefied natural gas by 2025 and for the
supply of electricity to ships from shore by ports by
2030.
- IBIA, while noting that these measures have been
carefully designed to prevent the relocation of
Carbon emissions recognising that the international nature of the
Maritime transport could easily induce ships to stock up
of bunkers outside the European Economic Area by circumventing the
specific EU taxation on fuel, as well as taxes and requirements
on the intensity of greenhouse gases, considers, however, that
such proposals could potentially alter the parity of
conditions.
- In particular, referring to the EU Commission's proposal
to eliminate tax exemptions on fuel for ships and aircraft
starting from 2023 updating the European directive on taxation
the association estimated that, on the basis of factors
approximate conversion, the proposed tax on Heavy Fuel
Oil sold and used within the European Economic Area
it would be almost 38 euros (or 45 dollars) per ton. such
price difference - noted the IBIA - would make the prices of the
bunkers provided in the ports of the European Economic Area less
competitive, potentially eliminating the current advantages in
price terms resulting from bunkering in ports
of the EEA space, and would cause a shift in the demand for
bunkers to the detriment of EEA ports.
- On the other hand, with regard to the FuelEU Maritime initiative, which has the
the aim of increasing the market share of fuels for the
renewable and low-carbon shipping, the IBIA has
explained that one of the main concerns related to these
proposals is the complexity that these would introduce
both for ship fuel suppliers and for users in trying and
certify the entire "well-to-wake" cycle of the
greenhouse gas emissions from alternative fuels
Fossil. For shipping companies - noted the IBIA - this
would extend the obligation to notify annual emissions of
CO2 equivalent under the EU MRV Regulation, using
verifiers accredited to ensure accuracy and
completeness of monitoring and reporting by the
companies. The association pointed out that in addition, on the basis of the
proposal, suppliers of marine fuels at the level
global wishing to provide non-fossil fuels for
meet the regulation should document on the bubbles of
bunker delivery greenhouse gas emission factors
"well-to-tank" as well as co2 equivalents for
gram of fuel, along with a separate certificate identifying the
fuel production path. Certifying the real
GHG emissions well-to-tank and the supply chain - has
underlined the IBIA - it could be very complex since it is
very likely that the new alternative fuels, just like
today's petroleum-derived fuels will be mixtures of
components from different manufacturers and production methods.
- Referring then, in this regard, to the criticism made by the
shipowners' associations to the FuelEU Maritine initiative as
places the onus on shipping companies to comply, and
obtain compliant fuel, while according to these associations such
burden should be imposed on bunker suppliers, the IBIA has
noted that if this is entirely understandable,
however, the Commission's proposal makes it clear that this
responsibility has been placed on the consumers of
energy in order to create a demand that might not otherwise
materialize. According to the IBIA, in this regard it is possible to
make a parallel with the limit of sulphur content in the fuels for use
the obligation to comply with was
always placed in the hands of ships, while there is no obligation
suppliers to supply fuels with a low fuel content
sulphur, but only to meet that limit if they choose to supply
these fuels. Whenever regulations have resulted in a
increased market demand for low-sulphur fuel -
underlined the IBIA - on the supply side it is always
an answer came.
- With regard to the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS,
according to the IBIA there may be two main impacts on the market
of fuels for marine use: one related to how much this signal in
Price terms will incentivize the use of alternative fuel to
low carbon emissions and the other related to the extent to which
will induce a reorganization of the networks of sea routes
to reduce their exposure to the EU ETS. second
the association, both impacts will depend on the price of the
carbon which - for IBIA - should be relatively high
to have a significant impact. According to the IBIA, therefore, the prices
carbon expected between 2023 and 2030 under the EU ETS
amounting to about EUR 45-50 per tonne of CO2 should have a
very limited ability to stimulate the use of fuels
Alternative.
- The IBIA hopes for a response to these concerns and to the many
other questions so far unanswered on the impact of the proposals
of the European Commission before these are adopted as
new rules.
