



August 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news First stopover in Genoa of the West Med service of the Turkish Akkon Lines

Weekly taps at the Intermodal Marine Terminal

Today at the Intermodal Marine Terminal (IMT) of the port of Genoa, which is headed by Ignazio Messina &C., has come the container ship Max, the first ship used by the Turkish Akkon Lines as part of its west mediterranean scheduled service to arrive at the port of call of the Ligurian capital. The service weekly connects Turkish ports with those of Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Spain and Italy.









