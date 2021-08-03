|
August 3, 2021
Today at the Intermodal Marine Terminal (IMT) of the port of Genoa,
which is headed by Ignazio Messina &C., has come the
container ship Max, the first ship used by the Turkish Akkon
Lines as part of its west mediterranean scheduled service
to arrive at the port of call of the Ligurian capital. The service
weekly connects Turkish ports with those of Libya, Tunisia,
Algeria, Spain and Italy.