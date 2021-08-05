



August 5, 2021

The SFL Corporation, a company which sees as a shareholder of reference the Fredriksen family, announced the acquisition of two 14,000 teu container ships built in 2013 and 2014 which are at the same time rented from a primary company navigation until 2023 and 2024 respectively. The two ships will be taken over during the third quarter of this year.

In addition, SFL has announced that the 18 feeder container carriers of the capacity of 1,100-4,400 teu that in 2018 had made available in financial lease to a subsidiary of the group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), ships that are now of age average of 25 years, will be acquired by the MSC that during the course of the third quarter of this year will exercise the right to repurchase of the options granted at the time.









