August 5, 2021
- SFL buys two 14,000 teu container ships built in the
2013 and 2014
- MSC will exercise the right to buy back 18 ships
feeder of the average age of 25 years
- The SFL Corporation, a company which sees as a shareholder of
reference the Fredriksen family, announced the acquisition of
two 14,000 teu container ships built in 2013 and 2014 which are
at the same time rented from a primary company
navigation until 2023 and 2024 respectively. The two ships
will be taken over during the third quarter of
this year.
- In addition, SFL has announced that the 18 feeder container carriers of the
capacity of 1,100-4,400 teu that in 2018 had made
available in financial lease to a subsidiary of the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), ships that are now of age
average of 25 years, will be acquired by the MSC that during the course of the
third quarter of this year will exercise the right to
repurchase of the options granted at the time.
