



August 5, 2021

Original news The American FMC asks eight shipping companies containerized to justify the application of the soprannoli

CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Matson, MSC, OOCL, SM Line and ZIM must respond by August 13

After announcing 15 days ago the launch of an investigation into the surnnoli applied by containerized shipping companies ( of the 21 July 2021), yesterday the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has announced that it has asked eight maritime carriers to provide by next August 13 to the Bureau of Enforcement (BoE) of the US Commission details on congestion problems and on the related extra costs that shipping companies make fall back on customers. The aim is to determine whether these surcharge were set up correctly and in accordance with with standards.

The request was addressed to the CMA CGM companies, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Matson, MSC, OOCL, SM Line and ZIM. The FMC has specified that in examining the responses of these eight companies will check whether the over-the-tops have been applied as a result of adequate communication, if the purpose of the surcharge was clearly defined, if it is clear what the event is and the condition that have triggered the application of the soprannolo and if it is also clear if the event or condition has been identified which determines the cessation of the application of the surcharge.

«The peak demand for imports linked to Covid - explained the president of the FMC, Daniel B. Maffei - he pushed the nols at record levels. We are now seeing an increase in the number of reports about the fact that shipping companies evaluate the application, with little notice and few explanations, of further tariffs such as congestion surcharges. Congestion - recalled Maffei - it is mainly caused by the huge the volume of traffic carried by shipping companies and that passes through the ports in order to meet the record demand for imports. Far from being a sudden phenomenon or limited to a port or a geographical area - specified the president of the FMC - the congestion of the transport system of goods is everywhere and lasts for many months. It seems to me - has observed Maffei referring to the already very high value of the Maritime freight which, in its view, would not justify the introduction of of soprannoli - that these factors have already been included in the record-breaking charters practiced by the companies. As a Mr President, I am going to know the airlines' justifications for the introduction of additional tariffs and firmly support a careful consideration by the FMC Bureau of Enforcement aimed at block any case where these additional fees may not be in full compliance with the law or regulations.'







