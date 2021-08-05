|
August 5, 2021
- The American FMC asks eight shipping companies
containerized to justify the application of the soprannoli
- CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Matson, MSC, OOCL, SM Line and ZIM
must respond by August 13
- After announcing 15 days ago the launch of an investigation into the
surnnoli applied by containerized shipping companies
(
of the 21
July 2021), yesterday the US Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) has announced that it has asked eight maritime carriers to
provide by next August 13 to the Bureau of Enforcement (BoE)
of the US Commission details on congestion problems and
on the related extra costs that shipping companies make
fall back on customers. The aim is to determine whether these
surcharge were set up correctly and in accordance with
with standards.
- The request was addressed to the CMA CGM companies,
Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Matson, MSC, OOCL, SM Line and ZIM. The FMC has
specified that in examining the responses of these eight companies
will check whether the over-the-tops have been applied as a result of
adequate communication, if the purpose of the surcharge was clearly
defined, if it is clear what the event is and the condition that
have triggered the application of the soprannolo and if it is
also clear if the event or condition has been identified
which determines the cessation of the application of the surcharge.
- «The peak demand for imports linked to Covid -
explained the president of the FMC, Daniel B. Maffei - he pushed the
nols at record levels. We are now seeing an increase in the number of
reports about the fact that shipping companies evaluate
the application, with little notice and few explanations, of further
tariffs such as congestion surcharges. Congestion
- recalled Maffei - it is mainly caused by the huge
the volume of traffic carried by shipping companies and that
passes through the ports in order to meet the record demand for
imports. Far from being a sudden phenomenon or
limited to a port or a geographical area - specified the
president of the FMC - the congestion of the transport system
of goods is everywhere and lasts for many months. It seems to me - has
observed Maffei referring to the already very high value of the
Maritime freight which, in its view, would not justify the introduction of
of soprannoli - that these factors have already been included
in the record-breaking charters practiced by the companies. As a
Mr President, I am going to know the airlines' justifications for
the introduction of additional tariffs and firmly support a
careful consideration by the FMC Bureau of Enforcement aimed at
block any case where these additional fees may not
be in full compliance with the law or regulations.'
