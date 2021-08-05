|
|
|
|
August 5, 2021
|
|
- In the first half of 2021, hph group terminals have
handled 42.9 million containers (+11%)
-
- Revenues up +19%
-
- In the first half of 2021, the port terminals that are headed by
to Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) of the CK Hutchison Holdings group
handled container traffic of 42.9 million
teu, with an increase of +11% on the first half of last
year. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH) terminals only
Trust), a trust of the group listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, have
handled 11.6 million teu, with a growth of +13%
(
of the 26
July 2021). In the first six months of this year the others
Group terminals in China and Hong Kong handled 6.8
million teu (+11%), terminals in Europe handled 8.1
million teu (+13%) and terminals in Asia, Australia and others
regions 16.4 million teu (+9%).
-
- In the first half of this year, the port division of the
CK Hutchison group reported revenues of 19.93 billion
Hong Kong dollars (2.6 billion US dollars), an increase
+19%, while EBITDA amounted to 8.41 billion
Hong Kong dollars (+21%) and EBIT of 5.37 billion (+30%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail