



August 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first half of 2021, hph group terminals have handled 42.9 million containers (+11%)

Revenues up +19%

In the first half of 2021, the port terminals that are headed by to Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) of the CK Hutchison Holdings group handled container traffic of 42.9 million teu, with an increase of +11% on the first half of last year. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH) terminals only Trust), a trust of the group listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, have handled 11.6 million teu, with a growth of +13% ( of the 26 July 2021). In the first six months of this year the others Group terminals in China and Hong Kong handled 6.8 million teu (+11%), terminals in Europe handled 8.1 million teu (+13%) and terminals in Asia, Australia and others regions 16.4 million teu (+9%).

In the first half of this year, the port division of the CK Hutchison group reported revenues of 19.93 billion Hong Kong dollars (2.6 billion US dollars), an increase +19%, while EBITDA amounted to 8.41 billion Hong Kong dollars (+21%) and EBIT of 5.37 billion (+30%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail