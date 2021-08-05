



August 5, 2021

Original news Fusion between Eneti and Seajacks to create the largest owner and operator of ships for the installation of turbines Wind

The Monegasque company has signed a binding agreement with the Japanese Marubeni Corporation, INCJ and MOL

The Monegasque Eneti announced today the next acquisition of the British Seajacks International, a company that has a fleet of ships for the installation of wind turbines and that currently makes head of the Marubeni Corporation and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), a private equity firm controlled by the Japanese government and owned by 25 Japanese companies. Eneti has highlighted that the transaction will allow you to have the world's leading fleet in this sector obtaining the five Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV) by Seajacks currently in service to which will be added a newly built one in the 2024.

Eneti took over this company name earlier this year in conjunction with the shift of its core business from that of bulk carriers to that of the maritime industry renewable energy by abandoning the previous name by Scorpio Bulkers. The Chairman and Ceo of the Monegasque society, Emanuele Lauro, pointed out that with the transaction will be created the world's leading company owner and operator of WTIV listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction, which is the subject of a binding agreement between Eneti and the Japanese Marubeni Corporation, INCJ and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), will take place with the acquisition by Eneti of 100% of Atlantis Investorco Ltd., parent company of the Seajacks, for a consideration of 8.13 million shares, of 299 million dollars of indebtedness of the British company, of $74 million in redeemable securities and $12 million in cash. Following the operation, which is expected to be concluded by the middle of this month, the current shareholders of Eneti will hold about 58% of the capital of Eneti and the current Seajacks shareholders will hold 42%.







