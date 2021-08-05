|
August 5, 2021
- Fusion between Eneti and Seajacks to create the largest
owner and operator of ships for the installation of turbines
- The Monegasque company has signed a binding agreement
with the Japanese Marubeni Corporation, INCJ and MOL
- The Monegasque Eneti announced today the next acquisition
of the British Seajacks International, a company that has a fleet
of ships for the installation of wind turbines and that currently makes
head of the Marubeni Corporation and Innovation Network Corporation of
Japan (INCJ), a private equity firm controlled by the
Japanese government and owned by 25 Japanese companies. Eneti has
highlighted that the transaction will allow you to have the
world's leading fleet in this sector obtaining the five Wind
Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV) by Seajacks currently in
service to which will be added a newly built one in the
2024.
- Eneti took over this company name earlier this year
in conjunction with the shift of its core business from
that of bulk carriers to that of the maritime industry
renewable energy by abandoning the previous name
by Scorpio Bulkers. The Chairman and Ceo of the
Monegasque society, Emanuele Lauro, pointed out that with the
transaction will be created the world's leading company
owner and operator of WTIV listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The transaction, which is the subject of a binding agreement
between Eneti and the Japanese Marubeni Corporation, INCJ and Mitsui
O.S.K. Lines (MOL), will take place with the acquisition by
Eneti of 100% of Atlantis Investorco Ltd., parent company of the
Seajacks, for a consideration of 8.13 million shares, of 299
million dollars of indebtedness of the British company, of
$74 million in redeemable securities and $12 million in
cash. Following the operation, which is expected to be
concluded by the middle of this month, the current shareholders
of Eneti will hold about 58% of the capital of Eneti and the current
Seajacks shareholders will hold 42%.
