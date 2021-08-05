



August 5, 2021

The entrance to the port of Torre Annunziata is hoped for within the Campania port system

Today the Partnership Body of the Sea Resource of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has unanimously gave a favourable opinion to the Document of Strategic System Planning (DPSS), a tool for definition and direction of the management strategies of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. The DPSS confirms Naples and Salerno in their strategic roles as multifunctional ports, for Castellammare di Stabia provides for the relaunch of the activity Fincantieri shipbuilding and hopes for the entrance to the port of Torre Annunziata within the Campania port system.

«The unanimous vote - underlined the president of the AdSP, Andrea Annunziata - is an indication of newfound cohesion of the entire maritime cluster in achieving the ambitious objectives set by the institution. In particular, to all partners the development of special economic zones is of great concern, ZES, the concrete start of which has been encouraged by the collaboration with the Campania Region, to which we are really grateful».







