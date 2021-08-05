|
August 5, 2021
- Ok to the Strategic Planning Document of the System of
ports of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
- The entrance to the port of Torre Annunziata is hoped for
within the Campania port system
- Today the Partnership Body of the Sea Resource
of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has
unanimously gave a favourable opinion to the Document of
Strategic System Planning (DPSS), a tool for
definition and direction of the management strategies of the ports of
Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. The DPSS confirms Naples and
Salerno in their strategic roles as multifunctional ports, for
Castellammare di Stabia provides for the relaunch of the activity
Fincantieri shipbuilding and hopes for the entrance to the port of Torre
Annunziata within the Campania port system.
- «The unanimous vote - underlined the president
of the AdSP, Andrea Annunziata - is an indication of newfound cohesion
of the entire maritime cluster in achieving the ambitious
objectives set by the institution. In particular, to all partners
the development of special economic zones is of great concern,
ZES, the concrete start of which has been encouraged by the
collaboration with the Campania Region, to which we are really grateful».
