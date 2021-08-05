|
|
|
|
August 5, 2021
|
|
- Fincantieri agreement - Enel for the management and use of
green hydrogen for ports and maritime transport
-
- The "Eugenio Montale" plant in La Spezia will be able to
be used as the first application test
-
- Fincantieri and Enel Green Power Italia have signed a
memorandum of understanding with the aim of defining an integrated solution
for the production, supply, management and use of
green hydrogen for port areas and long-term maritime transport
ray. In particular, the two companies will evaluate the possibility of
to collaborate both for the supply of green hydrogen to units
naval, submarine and surface, and for industrial users
included in the port area, including the design and the
construction of the necessary infrastructure, including storage, where
necessary; and for the design and development of a system for
the management of energy flows, also through the involvement
of other companies of their respective groups.
-
- The Enel "Eugenio Montale" power plant in La Spezia
it can be used as the first application test of the
activities covered by the agreement, thus initiating a
energy transition path of the site in a sustainable perspective.
The agreement may be the subject of subsequent agreements
binding that the parties will define in compliance with the legislation
applicable, including that relating to transactions between parties
Related.
|
