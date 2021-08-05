



August 5, 2021

The "Eugenio Montale" plant in La Spezia will be able to be used as the first application test

Fincantieri and Enel Green Power Italia have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of defining an integrated solution for the production, supply, management and use of green hydrogen for port areas and long-term maritime transport ray. In particular, the two companies will evaluate the possibility of to collaborate both for the supply of green hydrogen to units naval, submarine and surface, and for industrial users included in the port area, including the design and the construction of the necessary infrastructure, including storage, where necessary; and for the design and development of a system for the management of energy flows, also through the involvement of other companies of their respective groups.

The Enel "Eugenio Montale" power plant in La Spezia it can be used as the first application test of the activities covered by the agreement, thus initiating a energy transition path of the site in a sustainable perspective. The agreement may be the subject of subsequent agreements binding that the parties will define in compliance with the legislation applicable, including that relating to transactions between parties Related.







