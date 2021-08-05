|
August 5, 2021
- Another record quarter for the DHL group
- In the period April-June, revenues increased by +22.2%
- In the second quarter of this year the logistics group and
DHL express deliveries recorded record financial results at
starting from revenues that amounted to 19.47 billion dollars,
with an increase of +22.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of
of which 5.95 billion generated by express deliveries (+31.8%), 5.23
billion from shipping activities (+26.5%) - including 1.98
billions from air shipments (+9.0%) and 1.49 billion from
maritime shipments (+73.3%) -, 3.31 billion from the management of
supply chain (+21.3%), 1.43 billion from e-commerce (+23.4%) and 4.16
billions from deliveries and postal activities in Germany
(+7,4%). DHL reported an operating profit of 2.08 billion
dollars (+128.4%) and net income of $1.38 billion
(+140,2%).