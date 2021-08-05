



August 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Another record quarter for the DHL group

In the period April-June, revenues increased by +22.2%

In the second quarter of this year the logistics group and DHL express deliveries recorded record financial results at starting from revenues that amounted to 19.47 billion dollars, with an increase of +22.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of of which 5.95 billion generated by express deliveries (+31.8%), 5.23 billion from shipping activities (+26.5%) - including 1.98 billions from air shipments (+9.0%) and 1.49 billion from maritime shipments (+73.3%) -, 3.31 billion from the management of supply chain (+21.3%), 1.43 billion from e-commerce (+23.4%) and 4.16 billions from deliveries and postal activities in Germany (+7,4%). DHL reported an operating profit of 2.08 billion dollars (+128.4%) and net income of $1.38 billion (+140,2%).









