



August 5, 2021

The measure now goes to the House for consideration

Today, with 175 votes in favour, eight against and one abstention, the Senate approved the bill to safeguard Venice which provides, among other things, from the beginning of this month, the ban on the transit of large ships through the Basin of San Marco, the Canale di San Marco and the Canale della Giudecca. «The approval by the Senate of the Grandi Navi Decree - commented the Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini - it's a very important step for the preservation of the heritage of Venice and its lagoon. it is a coordinated and systemic operation was conducted to make sustainable the whole area, excluding large ships from the Canal of the Giudecca, but not only».

«In favor of Venice - continued Giovannini - in these months considerable resources have been made available economic and not only to protect the economic aspects and Environmental. From the completion of the Mose to the landscape works the projects for the Venice area provided for in the PNRR, between including measures to increase port capacity and the resilience of infrastructure to climate change. In addition important investments have been allocated to public transport maritime and lagoon premises, for the purchase of new ships and for the renovation of the quays. This is an operation overall that denotes a very strong attention of the government and in particular of the Ministry to protect cultural value, artistic and landscape of the city of Venice, but also to support the development of the city and its territory".

The measure now goes to the House for consideration.







