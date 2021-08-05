|
August 5, 2021
- The Senate approved the measure prohibiting the arrival
of the large ships at the Maritime Station of Venice
- The measure now goes to the House for consideration
- Today, with 175 votes in favour, eight against and one abstention, the
Senate approved the bill to safeguard
Venice which provides, among other things, from the beginning of this
month, the ban on the transit of large ships through the Basin
of San Marco, the Canale di San Marco and the Canale della Giudecca.
«The approval by the Senate of the Grandi Navi Decree -
commented the Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini - it's a very important step
for the preservation of the heritage of Venice and its lagoon. it is
a coordinated and systemic operation was conducted to make
sustainable the whole area, excluding large ships from the Canal of the
Giudecca, but not only».
- «In favor of Venice - continued Giovannini - in
these months considerable resources have been made available
economic and not only to protect the economic aspects and
Environmental. From the completion of the Mose to the landscape works
the projects for the Venice area provided for in the PNRR, between
including measures to increase port capacity and the
resilience of infrastructure to climate change. In addition
important investments have been allocated to public transport
maritime and lagoon premises, for the purchase of new ships and for the
renovation of the quays. This is an operation
overall that denotes a very strong attention of the government and in
particular of the Ministry to protect cultural value,
artistic and landscape of the city of Venice, but also
to support the development of the city and its territory".
- The measure now goes to the House for consideration.
