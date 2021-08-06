|
August 6, 2021
- Another record quarter for Textainer
- The company continues to invest in new containers
- After a first quarter of 2021 with record financial performance,
in the following quarterly period the container renter
Intermodals Textainer has again marked new historical peaks
recording values of the main economic indicators never achieved
formerly. In the period April-June of this year the company
totalled record revenues of $187.4 million, with
a growth of +29.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which
172.4 million generated by the rental of the owned fleet
of the company (+34.0%). Textainer fleet that for the first time
exceeded the size of four million teu being
at 30 June last year, amounting to 4.1 million teu (+18.6%).
- EBITDA, EBIT and net profit also set new records
historical having amounted to 178.4 million dollars respectively
(+62.3%), $110.0 million (+123.3%) and 76.0 million
dollars (+366.6%).
- Commenting on the results achieved in the second quarter of the
2021, the president and CEO of Textainer,
Olivier Ghesquiere, explained that "the market situation
it continues to be very favourable given that the high volumes of
trades along with supply chain disruptions continue to
support significant levels of demand for containers.'
- Mr Ghesquiere recalled that, in order to cope with the growth of the
Demand, Textainer has ongoing investments in the acquisition of
new containers: «during the second half of the year - has
specified - we added to our container fleet for 501
million dollars, for a total of about 1.1 billion in the first
mid-year following the high level of investment
already carried out in the second half of 2020. Date
excellent market conditions - he added - we carried out
additional orders for over 600 million containers to be taken in
delivery during the third quarter, focusing on greater
profitability and on long-term rental contracts.'
- Ghesquiere made it known that Textainer believes that the application for
container will remain high for the rest of 2021, so
like the price of containers.
