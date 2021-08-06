



August 6, 2021

Original news Another record quarter for Textainer

The company continues to invest in new containers

After a first quarter of 2021 with record financial performance, in the following quarterly period the container renter Intermodals Textainer has again marked new historical peaks recording values of the main economic indicators never achieved formerly. In the period April-June of this year the company totalled record revenues of $187.4 million, with a growth of +29.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 172.4 million generated by the rental of the owned fleet of the company (+34.0%). Textainer fleet that for the first time exceeded the size of four million teu being at 30 June last year, amounting to 4.1 million teu (+18.6%).

EBITDA, EBIT and net profit also set new records historical having amounted to 178.4 million dollars respectively (+62.3%), $110.0 million (+123.3%) and 76.0 million dollars (+366.6%).

Commenting on the results achieved in the second quarter of the 2021, the president and CEO of Textainer, Olivier Ghesquiere, explained that "the market situation it continues to be very favourable given that the high volumes of trades along with supply chain disruptions continue to support significant levels of demand for containers.'

Mr Ghesquiere recalled that, in order to cope with the growth of the Demand, Textainer has ongoing investments in the acquisition of new containers: «during the second half of the year - has specified - we added to our container fleet for 501 million dollars, for a total of about 1.1 billion in the first mid-year following the high level of investment already carried out in the second half of 2020. Date excellent market conditions - he added - we carried out additional orders for over 600 million containers to be taken in delivery during the third quarter, focusing on greater profitability and on long-term rental contracts.'

Ghesquiere made it known that Textainer believes that the application for container will remain high for the rest of 2021, so like the price of containers.









