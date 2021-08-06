|
August 6, 2021
- Maersk expands the range of action to logistics for
e-commerce by acquiring Visible SCM and B2C Europe
- The Danish group confirms its intention to develop
further its capacity in this area in the
European, North American and Asian markets
- The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
It has clearly shown its desire to extend the
own range of operations to ecommerce logistics by buying
the US-based Visible Supply Chain Management, a company based on
business-to-consumer logistics focused on express deliveries
B2C, and signing yesterday an agreement to acquire the Dutch B2C Europe
Holding, also specialized in the same business segment
in Europe.
- «Maersk - confirmed today the CEO of
Maersk Ocean &Logistics, Vincent Clerc - decided to equip himself
of solid logistics capabilities for e-commerce that
expand and strengthen our current supply offering
chain and will create opportunities for growth. Today - explained
Clerc - customers rely on the integrated logistics approach and
services offered by Maersk. Combining this with templates
operational and with the value proposition of visible SCM and B2C
Europe, we will enable our customers to continue to develop the
their e-commerce offer, thus expanding the reach and the
the potential of our strategic partnerships. Acquisitions -
clerc continued - they will provide Maersk with a substantial
growth platform in the rapidly evolving field
of e-commerce, where our investments in digitalization and
in integration they will create significant synergies and make a
big difference compared to the ability of customers to
sell effectively on multiple channels. In addition, they will allow us to
to have a more complete offer towards customers of
small and medium-sized.
- The Danish group has expressed its intention to develop the
own capacity in the logistics segment for
e-commerce in the world's largest markets
of online sales: Europe, North America and Asia.
- The acquisition of B2C Europe is expected to be
completed during the last quarter of this year.
- The American Visible SCM manages about 200 thousand orders a day
and delivers 200 million parcels a year, while the Dutch B2C
Europe makes over 35 million deliveries per year.
