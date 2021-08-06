



August 6, 2021

Original news Maersk expands the range of action to logistics for e-commerce by acquiring Visible SCM and B2C Europe

The Danish group confirms its intention to develop further its capacity in this area in the European, North American and Asian markets

The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has It has clearly shown its desire to extend the own range of operations to ecommerce logistics by buying the US-based Visible Supply Chain Management, a company based on business-to-consumer logistics focused on express deliveries B2C, and signing yesterday an agreement to acquire the Dutch B2C Europe Holding, also specialized in the same business segment in Europe.

«Maersk - confirmed today the CEO of Maersk Ocean &Logistics, Vincent Clerc - decided to equip himself of solid logistics capabilities for e-commerce that expand and strengthen our current supply offering chain and will create opportunities for growth. Today - explained Clerc - customers rely on the integrated logistics approach and services offered by Maersk. Combining this with templates operational and with the value proposition of visible SCM and B2C Europe, we will enable our customers to continue to develop the their e-commerce offer, thus expanding the reach and the the potential of our strategic partnerships. Acquisitions - clerc continued - they will provide Maersk with a substantial growth platform in the rapidly evolving field of e-commerce, where our investments in digitalization and in integration they will create significant synergies and make a big difference compared to the ability of customers to sell effectively on multiple channels. In addition, they will allow us to to have a more complete offer towards customers of small and medium-sized.

The Danish group has expressed its intention to develop the own capacity in the logistics segment for e-commerce in the world's largest markets of online sales: Europe, North America and Asia.

The acquisition of B2C Europe is expected to be completed during the last quarter of this year.

The American Visible SCM manages about 200 thousand orders a day and delivers 200 million parcels a year, while the Dutch B2C Europe makes over 35 million deliveries per year.







