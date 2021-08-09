



August 9, 2021

The regions covered by the agreement are those of the Mediterranean, Sea Black and Caspian Sea

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has signed a contract with the Italian classification society, and RINA certification with the aim of supporting initiatives and increase the availability of natural gas in the medium term liquefied as a naval fuel with activities of bunkering with small-scale LNG deposits and useful for increase the use of this fuel in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and in the Caspian Sea. The framework contract will have a duration of four years and will initially cover 22 nations of these three regions to which EMSA may add more.

'The services we will provide as part of the framework agreement with EMSA - explained Angelo Lo Nigro, senior director energy RINA Engineering Solutions - will help make available storage and bunkering of liquefied natural gas in areas port and also will give indications and guidelines in the field economic for developing nations that do not yet have a solid experience with small-scale LNG».

In particular, the services provided by RINA will help the Authorities Port to determine which locations are indicated, both in terms of safety and technical feasibility and financial, for the installation of small bunkering plants or LNG deposits.







