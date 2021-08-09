|
August 9, 2021
- EMSA-RINA agreement for the development of small
storage and bunkering of LNG
-
- The regions covered by the agreement are those of the Mediterranean, Sea
Black and Caspian Sea
-
- The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has signed
a contract with the Italian classification society, and
RINA certification with the aim of supporting initiatives and
increase the availability of natural gas in the medium term
liquefied as a naval fuel with activities of
bunkering with small-scale LNG deposits and useful for
increase the use of this fuel in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and
in the Caspian Sea. The framework contract will have a duration of
four years and will initially cover 22 nations of these three
regions to which EMSA may add more.
-
- 'The services we will provide as part of the framework agreement
with EMSA - explained Angelo Lo Nigro, senior director energy
RINA Engineering Solutions - will help make available
storage and bunkering of liquefied natural gas in areas
port and also will give indications and guidelines in the field
economic for developing nations that do not yet have a
solid experience with small-scale LNG».
-
- In particular, the services provided by RINA will help the Authorities
Port to determine which locations are indicated, both in
terms of safety and technical feasibility and
financial, for the installation of small bunkering plants
or LNG deposits.
