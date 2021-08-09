



August 9, 2021

Original news -7.6% drop in freight traffic handled by the port amsterdam in the first half of the year

Containers up +45.8%

In the first half of 2021, the port of Amsterdam handled 37.2 million tons of goods, a decrease of -7.6% compared to to 40.2 million tonnes in the first half of last year. The CEO of port of Amsterdam, Koen Overtoom, specified that traffic in the port port Dutch is slowly recovering, especially in the second this year's quarter, after the decline recorded in 2020. In particular - overtoom specified - in the first six months of this year there is a recovery in traffic containerized that had decreased dramatically in 2020.

The reduction in traffic in the first half of this year is was mainly caused by the decline in liquid bulk volumes which decreased by -14.1% to 21.8 million Tons. Solid bulks grew slightly (+2.0%), on the other hand. The container traffic increased by +45.8%.









