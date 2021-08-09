|
August 9, 2021
- -7.6% drop in freight traffic handled by the port
amsterdam in the first half of the year
- Containers up +45.8%
- In the first half of 2021, the port of Amsterdam handled
37.2 million tons of goods, a decrease of -7.6% compared to
to 40.2 million tonnes in the first half of last
year. The CEO of port of Amsterdam, Koen
Overtoom, specified that traffic in the port port
Dutch is slowly recovering, especially in the second
this year's quarter, after the decline recorded in 2020. In
particular - overtoom specified - in the first six months of
this year there is a recovery in traffic
containerized that had decreased dramatically in 2020.
- The reduction in traffic in the first half of this year is
was mainly caused by the decline in liquid bulk volumes
which decreased by -14.1% to 21.8 million
Tons. Solid bulks grew slightly (+2.0%), on the other hand. The
container traffic increased by +45.8%.