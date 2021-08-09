



August 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news After ten quarters of decline, in the period April-June of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Venice is back to growth

The rise was entirely determined by the increase +21.3% of loads on landing

After ten consecutive quarterly periods of decline, in the second quarter of 2021 the traffic of goods in the port of Venice is returned to growth having been handled a total of 6.09 millions of tons of loads, with an increase of +14.7% on the period April-June 2020, of which 4.97 million tons on disembarkation (+21.3%) and 1.12 million tonnes on embarkation (-7,5%).

In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, there was a increase of +16.0% having been handled a total of 2.36 million tonnes (+16.0%), of which 1.27 million tonnes containerized goods (+8.1%) made with a handling of containers equal to 132 thousand teu (+6.0%), 463 thousand tons of rolling stock (+20.1%) and 627 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+32,1%).

In the liquid bulk sector, the total volume of traffic was 2.01 million tons (+6.8%), including 1.70 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+12.8%), 284 thousand tons of chemicals (-11.1%) and 298 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (-50.5%). In the segment of dry bulk the total was 1.72 million tons (+23.6%), of which 529 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+7.3%), 501 thousand tons of metallurgical products (-2.7%), 155 thousand tons of coal (+59.0%), 95 thousand tons of minerals (+50.4%), 80 thousand tons of cereals (+33.5%), 44 thousand tons of chemicals (+51.5%) and 315 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+136.6%).

In the period April-June of this year the traffic of the ferry passengers was 28 thousand people (+326.3%). After four consecutive quarters of downtime due to the pandemic of Covid-19, cruise traffic in the port port Venetian is resumed with almost 9 thousand passengers handled in the second quarter of 2021, traffic that, however, is likely to be blocked again this time due to the recent government measure that after being approved by the Senate must get the green light from the House and that forbids the big ships to reach the Maritime Station of Venice ( of the 13 July 2021).

In the entire first half of 2021, the port of Venice has 11.61 million tonnes of goods were handled globally, with an increase of +4.4% on the first half of last year, of which 9.37 million tons on landing (+8.5%) and 2.24 million tonnes on embarkation (-9.4%). Altogether the goods several stood at 4.53 million tonnes (+2.4%), of which 2.50 million tons of container shipments (-2.5%), 863 thousand tonnes of rolling stock (+9.9%) and 1.17 million tonnes of other rolling stock miscellaneous goods (+8.8%). Solid bulk cargoes grew by +17.5% to 3.05 million tonnes, while liquid tonnes marked a decrease of -1.6% falling to 4.03 million tons.

In the first six months of this year the port of Chioggia, also administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea Northern Adriatic, has handled 531 thousand tons of goods (+14,5%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec