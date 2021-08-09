|
August 9, 2021
- After ten quarters of decline, in the period April-June of
this year the traffic of goods in the port of Venice is
back to growth
- The rise was entirely determined by the increase
+21.3% of loads on landing
- After ten consecutive quarterly periods of decline, in the second
quarter of 2021 the traffic of goods in the port of Venice is
returned to growth having been handled a total of 6.09
millions of tons of loads, with an increase of +14.7% on the
period April-June 2020, of which 4.97 million tons
on disembarkation (+21.3%) and 1.12 million tonnes on embarkation
(-7,5%).
- In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, there was a
increase of +16.0% having been handled a total of 2.36
million tonnes (+16.0%), of which 1.27 million tonnes
containerized goods (+8.1%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 132 thousand teu (+6.0%), 463 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+20.1%) and 627 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods
(+32,1%).
- In the liquid bulk sector, the total volume of
traffic was 2.01 million tons (+6.8%),
including 1.70 million tonnes of refined petroleum products
(+12.8%), 284 thousand tons of chemicals (-11.1%) and 298 thousand
tons of other liquid cargoes (-50.5%). In the segment of
dry bulk the total was 1.72 million
tons (+23.6%), of which 529 thousand tons of feed, fodder and
oilseeds (+7.3%), 501 thousand tons of metallurgical products
(-2.7%), 155 thousand tons of coal (+59.0%), 95 thousand tons
of minerals (+50.4%), 80 thousand tons of cereals (+33.5%), 44 thousand
tons of chemicals (+51.5%) and 315 thousand tons of
other solid bulk (+136.6%).
- In the period April-June of this year the traffic of the
ferry passengers was 28 thousand people (+326.3%).
After four consecutive quarters of downtime due to the pandemic
of Covid-19, cruise traffic in the port port
Venetian is resumed with almost 9 thousand passengers handled
in the second quarter of 2021, traffic that, however, is likely to
be blocked again this time due to the recent
government measure that after being approved by the Senate
must get the green light from the House and that forbids the big
ships to reach the Maritime Station of Venice
(
of the 13
July 2021).
- In the entire first half of 2021, the port of Venice has
11.61 million tonnes of goods were handled globally, with
an increase of +4.4% on the first half of last
year, of which 9.37 million tons on landing (+8.5%) and 2.24
million tonnes on embarkation (-9.4%). Altogether the goods
several stood at 4.53 million tonnes (+2.4%), of which
2.50 million tons of container shipments (-2.5%), 863 thousand
tonnes of rolling stock (+9.9%) and 1.17 million tonnes of other rolling stock
miscellaneous goods (+8.8%). Solid bulk cargoes grew by +17.5% to
3.05 million tonnes, while liquid tonnes marked a
decrease of -1.6% falling to 4.03 million tons.
- In the first six months of this year the port of Chioggia, also
administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic, has handled 531 thousand tons of goods
(+14,5%).
