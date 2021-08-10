



August 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year the revenues of the German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr decreased by -3.5%

Riedl: with the pandemic the rail transport of goods has demonstrated its full potential

In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, the turnover of the German intermodal transport company Kombiverkehr recorded a decrease having totaled revenues of 396.8 million euros, with a decrease of -3.5% on the 2019 annual financial year. Last year, again for the fourth consecutive annual period, the intermodal traffic handled by the company also marked a decrease having been equal to 858 thousand road shipments (-3.0%) ( of the 18 February 2021), of which 165 thousand domestic shipments (-8.5%) and 693 thousand international shipments (-1.5%). The 2020 financial year is was filed by Kombiverkehr with a sign operating result negative and equal to -1.0 million euro, compared to a result also negative for -641 thousand euros in the year previous, and with a net profit of 172 thousand euros (-42.2%).

Commenting on the results achieved by the company in 2020, year characterized by the significant impact on the activities the covid-19 pandemic, the CEO of Kombiverkehr, Armin Riedl, specified that in the second and third last year's quarter was recorded a improvement of the quality of rail service in how much the reduction in the number of passenger train departures has made available more resources for freight transport in terms of machinists and locomotives. During a period of increased intensity of the impact of the health crisis - underlined Riedl - the rail-intermodal freight segment has therefore high punctuality rates and proved to be a reliable mode of transport, especially in the cross-border traffic, while lorry drivers were blocked at borders due to restrictions on mobility, or they had to undergo a quarantine period of several days. However Riedl specified that, "with the economic recovery and the increase in shipment volumes, on some traffic routes the quality of service has meanwhile returned to a level that, from our point of view and in particular from that of our shippers customers, does not meet the needs Logistic. The quality of service highlighted last year year - he pointed out - must continue to be our goal for the future, so that more volume can be transferred of traffic on the railway which is a mode sustainable".











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec