August 10, 2021
- Last year the revenues of the German intermodal operator
Kombiverkehr decreased by -3.5%
- Riedl: with the pandemic the rail transport of goods
has demonstrated its full potential
- In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, the turnover
of the German intermodal transport company Kombiverkehr
recorded a decrease having totaled revenues of 396.8
million euros, with a decrease of -3.5% on the 2019 annual financial year.
Last year, again for the fourth consecutive annual period,
the intermodal traffic handled by the company also marked a
decrease having been equal to 858 thousand road shipments (-3.0%)
(
of the 18
February 2021), of which 165 thousand domestic shipments (-8.5%) and
693 thousand international shipments (-1.5%). The 2020 financial year is
was filed by Kombiverkehr with a sign operating result
negative and equal to -1.0 million euro, compared to a result
also negative for -641 thousand euros in the year
previous, and with a net profit of 172 thousand euros (-42.2%).
- Commenting on the results achieved by the company in 2020, year
characterized by the significant impact on the activities
the covid-19 pandemic, the CEO of
Kombiverkehr, Armin Riedl, specified that in the second and third
last year's quarter was recorded a
improvement of the quality of rail service in
how much the reduction in the number of passenger train departures has
made available more resources for freight transport in terms of
machinists and locomotives. During a period of increased intensity
of the impact of the health crisis - underlined Riedl - the
rail-intermodal freight segment has therefore
high punctuality rates and proved to be
a reliable mode of transport, especially in the
cross-border traffic, while lorry drivers were blocked
at borders due to restrictions on mobility, or
they had to undergo a quarantine period of several days.
However Riedl specified that, "with the economic recovery and
the increase in shipment volumes, on some traffic routes
the quality of service has meanwhile returned to a
level that, from our point of view and in particular from that
of our shippers customers, does not meet the needs
Logistic. The quality of service highlighted last year
year - he pointed out - must continue to be our goal
for the future, so that more volume can be transferred
of traffic on the railway which is a mode
sustainable".
