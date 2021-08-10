



August 10, 2021

Original news ONE-PARIS collaboration to monitor and reduce CO2 emissions from inland container transport

Next year the Japanese company will collect emissions data in Europe and Africa

The Japanese containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) and the UK's PARIS Optimal Transport Planning Solution, a company wholly controlled by the Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) terminal group in Hong Kong, have initiated a collaboration with the aim of reducing the carbon emissions from inland transport activities of the container. In particular, PARIS, which develops software for optimize transport activities through selection of the best shipping opportunities on trains, bars and feeder ships combined with transportation planning trucking, will assist ONE in planning and real-time booking optimization of pick-up and delivery of containers using transport modes trucking, rail and river/feeder available, with the purpose of effectively managing transport activities reducing unladen journeys and improving service performance.

The project foresees, among other things, that from next year ONE start collecting data on emissions from all the inland container transport in the regions of Europe and of Africa using the PARIS emissions algorithm, by recording for the first time all the emissions generated by each it deals with the transport of each container and being able to opt on the use of sustainable modes of transport where Available. Once data is collected during 2022, ONE it will then define the medium-term objectives for reducing the emissions by 2035, in order to then reach the target of become carbon-neutral by 2050 relative to all activities carried out in Europe and Africa.







