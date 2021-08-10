|
- ONE-PARIS collaboration to monitor and reduce
CO2 emissions from inland container transport
- Next year the Japanese company will collect
emissions data in Europe and Africa
- The Japanese containerized shipping company Ocean
Network Express (ONE) and the UK's PARIS Optimal Transport
Planning Solution, a company wholly controlled by the
Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) terminal group in Hong Kong,
have initiated a collaboration with the aim of reducing the
carbon emissions from inland transport activities of the
container. In particular, PARIS, which develops software for
optimize transport activities through selection
of the best shipping opportunities on trains, bars and
feeder ships combined with transportation planning
trucking, will assist ONE in planning and
real-time booking optimization of pick-up and
delivery of containers using transport modes
trucking, rail and river/feeder available, with the
purpose of effectively managing transport activities
reducing unladen journeys and improving service performance.
- The project foresees, among other things, that from next year ONE
start collecting data on emissions from all the
inland container transport in the regions of Europe and
of Africa using the PARIS emissions algorithm,
by recording for the first time all the emissions generated by each
it deals with the transport of each container and being able to opt
on the use of sustainable modes of transport where
Available. Once data is collected during 2022, ONE
it will then define the medium-term objectives for reducing the
emissions by 2035, in order to then reach the target of
become carbon-neutral by 2050 relative to
all activities carried out in Europe and Africa.
