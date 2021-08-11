|
|
August 11, 2021
|
|
- CK Hutchison will become the sole owner of the
Hongkong United Dockyards
-
- It will acquire 50% of the capital currently in the hands of
Swire Pacific
-
- Hong Kong companies Swire Pacific and CK Hutchison
Holdings have signed a binding agreement under which the
first will sell to the second 50% of the capital of Hongkong
United Dockyards (HUD), a company mainly active in the sectors
ship repairs and working and sea towing, and
harbour. With the completion of the transaction, the Hutchison CK,
which currently holds 50% of hud's capital, will become
the sole owner of the company. The agreement includes the acquisition from
CK Hutchison's share of also 50% of the company's capital
towing the Hongkong Salvage &Towage Company.