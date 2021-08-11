ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
August 11, 2021

CK Hutchison will become the sole owner of the Hongkong United Dockyards

It will acquire 50% of the capital currently in the hands of Swire Pacific

Hong Kong companies Swire Pacific and CK Hutchison Holdings have signed a binding agreement under which the first will sell to the second 50% of the capital of Hongkong United Dockyards (HUD), a company mainly active in the sectors ship repairs and working and sea towing, and harbour. With the completion of the transaction, the Hutchison CK, which currently holds 50% of hud's capital, will become the sole owner of the company. The agreement includes the acquisition from CK Hutchison's share of also 50% of the company's capital towing the Hongkong Salvage &Towage Company.





