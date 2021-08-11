



August 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first six months of 2021, freight traffic in the port of Ancona grew by +25.3%

In Ortona the increase was +10%

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Centrale has announced that in the first half of 2021 the Goods traffic in the port of Ancona has grown by the +25.3% compared to the same period last year, with a handling of more than five million tonnes towed from the recovery of liquid bulk goods (+18%), while stable is result of container traffic with a total of 76,275 teu. A clear recovery has marked the traffic of rolling stock which, with 2.63 million tons, exceeded the pre-pandemic volumes of the 2019 recording a +24% on the first half of two years ago and a +44% on the first six months of 2020.

The AdSP showed that the resumption of transit passenger traffic at the Doric airport, although lower than in 2019: in the first half of this year there were 170,286, an increase of +75% on the same period of 2020. Cruises too, after the stop at the international level for the consequences of the health emergency, are shared in the port Doric where every Sunday, from June 13 to September 19, docks the MSC Splendida.

Growing in the first half of this year is the result was also the traffic of goods in the port of Ortona, also administered by the AdSP of the Central Adriatic, which is state equal to over 570 thousand tons (+10%), with a trend especially positive of solid goods (377 thousand tons, +13%) and with an increase also in liquid bulk with 193 thousand tonnes of refined petroleum products (+4.6%).

«The port system - commented the Commissioner extraordinary of the AdSP, admiral Giovanni Pettorino - registers a general growth compared to 2020. In the port of Ancona is significant increase in freight transport on ro-ro on the pre- pandemic of 2019. Both passenger traffic and the total goods traffic. Positive data also for the port of Ortona. Indicators of recovering airports, which bode well for the near future".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail