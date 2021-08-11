|
August 11, 2021
- In the first six months of 2021, freight traffic in the port
of Ancona grew by +25.3%
- In Ortona the increase was +10%
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has announced that in the first half of 2021 the
Goods traffic in the port of Ancona has grown by the
+25.3% compared to the same period last year, with a
handling of more than five million tonnes towed
from the recovery of liquid bulk goods (+18%), while stable is
result of container traffic with a total of 76,275
teu. A clear recovery has marked the traffic of rolling stock which, with
2.63 million tons, exceeded the pre-pandemic volumes of the
2019 recording a +24% on the first half of two years ago and a +44%
on the first six months of 2020.
- The AdSP showed that the
resumption of transit passenger traffic at the Doric airport,
although lower than in 2019: in the first half of this year
there were 170,286, an increase of +75% on the same period of
2020. Cruises too, after the stop at the international level for
the consequences of the health emergency, are shared in the port
Doric where every Sunday, from June 13 to September 19, docks
the MSC Splendida.
- Growing in the first half of this year is
the result was also the traffic of goods in the port of Ortona,
also administered by the AdSP of the Central Adriatic, which is
state equal to over 570 thousand tons (+10%), with a trend
especially positive of solid goods (377 thousand tons,
+13%) and with an increase also in liquid bulk with 193 thousand
tonnes of refined petroleum products (+4.6%).
- «The port system - commented the Commissioner
extraordinary of the AdSP, admiral Giovanni Pettorino - registers
a general growth compared to 2020. In the port of Ancona is
significant increase in freight transport on ro-ro on the pre-
pandemic of 2019. Both passenger traffic and the
total goods traffic. Positive data also for the port
of Ortona. Indicators of recovering airports, which bode well for
the near future".
