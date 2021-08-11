



August 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of 2021 alone, freight traffic in the port of Palermo grew by +12.8%

In the first half of this year, the increase was by +4.8%

In the first half of 2021, the port of Palermo handled 3.64 million tons of goods, an increase of +4.8% on the first half of last year which is the result of the +12.8% growth in traffic handled in the second single quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 which has more which compensated for the -2.5% drop in traffic handled in the first three months of this year.

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, traffic was of 1.89 million tons compared to 1.67 million tons in the corresponding period of last year, with a traffic of landing loads amounting to 1.11 million tonnes (+14.4%) and loading loads that took place attested to 777 thousand tons (+10.5%). In the field of miscellaneous goods the total was 1.80 million tons (+10.7%), of which 1.76 million tonnes of rolling stock (+11.1%) and 37 thousand tons of goods in containers (-6.5%). Accentuated the increase in volumes of liquid bulk and solid bulk which are results of 63 thousand tons (+46.0%) and 25 thousand respectively tonnes (+412.0%). Passenger traffic was a total of 224 thousand people (+170.2%), including 20 thousand passengers carried by scheduled short-haul services (+100.4%), 189 thousand transported by ferries (+159.0%) and 15 thousand cruise passengers, traffic - the latter - that in the period April-June of 2020 was absent due to the pandemic.











