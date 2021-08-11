|
August 11, 2021
- In the second quarter of 2021 alone, freight traffic
in the port of Palermo grew by +12.8%
-
- In the first half of this year, the increase was
by +4.8%
-
- In the first half of 2021, the port of Palermo handled
3.64 million tons of goods, an increase of +4.8%
on the first half of last year which is the result of the
+12.8% growth in traffic handled in the second single
quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 which has more
which compensated for the -2.5% drop in traffic handled in the first
three months of this year.
-
- In the second quarter of 2021 alone, traffic was
of 1.89 million tons compared to 1.67 million tons
in the corresponding period of last year, with a traffic of
landing loads amounting to 1.11 million
tonnes (+14.4%) and loading loads that took place
attested to 777 thousand tons (+10.5%). In the field of
miscellaneous goods the total was 1.80 million tons
(+10.7%), of which 1.76 million tonnes of rolling stock (+11.1%) and
37 thousand tons of goods in containers (-6.5%). Accentuated the
increase in volumes of liquid bulk and solid bulk which are
results of 63 thousand tons (+46.0%) and 25 thousand respectively
tonnes (+412.0%). Passenger traffic was
a total of 224 thousand people (+170.2%), including 20 thousand
passengers carried by scheduled short-haul services
(+100.4%), 189 thousand transported by ferries (+159.0%) and 15 thousand
cruise passengers, traffic - the latter - that in the period April-June
of 2020 was absent due to the pandemic.
