



August 13, 2021

Yesterday in the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa it happened the launch of the Seabourn Venture,the first cruise ship for shipments of the cruise line Seabourn. Unity the sea be moved from dry dock to dry dock quay of the shipbuilding plant where it will come completed the final set-up phase until delivery.

The second sister ship to Seabourn, yet to be named, it is currently under construction in San George of Nogaro. Both ships are designed and built for different environments according to Polar Class PC6 standards and include modern hardware and technologies that will expand their borders without boundaries global routes. Each will carry two submarines built on measure, 24 Zodiac, kayaks and a team of 26 expedition experts.









