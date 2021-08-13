|
|
August 13, 2021
|
|
- In the Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti was launched the
Seabourn Venture
-
- She is the first cruise ship for expeditions of the
Seabourn
-
- Yesterday in the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa it happened
the launch of the Seabourn Venture,the first cruise ship for
shipments of the cruise line Seabourn. Unity
the sea be moved from dry dock to dry dock
quay of the shipbuilding plant where it will come
completed the final set-up phase until delivery.
-
- The second sister ship to Seabourn,
yet to be named, it is currently under construction in San
George of Nogaro. Both ships are designed and built for
different environments according to Polar Class PC6 standards and include
modern hardware and technologies that will expand their borders without boundaries
global routes. Each will carry two submarines built on
measure, 24 Zodiac, kayaks and a team of 26 expedition experts.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail