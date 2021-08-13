|
- Yang Ming re-records financial results
quarterly records
-
- In the period April-June of this year the turnover is
increased by +130.8%. Investments in new containers
-
- Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. closed the second quarter
this year with record financial results grafted onto a
exponential growth trend in the economic performance of the
Taiwanese containerized shipping company which is
started in the last months of 2020 to coincide with
the mitigation of the impact on world economies of the former
wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and, above all, with the
very significant concomitant increase in the value of sea freight
of containerized transport.
-
- In the period April-June of 2021 Yang Ming recorded
revenues of 73.3 billion Taiwan dollars (2.6 billion
US dollars), with an increase of +130.8% on the corresponding
last year's quarter and an increase of 11.0 billion on the
previous historical peak in revenues in the first quarter
of 2021. Operating profit and net profit also scored
new record values that exceeded those established in the first
this year's quarter: in the second quarter of 2021, in fact, the
two balance sheet items were 42.3 respectively
billions and 34.6 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a result
operating which recorded an increase of +6,691.6% on the second
last year's quarter and with a net result compared with
a negative figure for -22.8 million Taiwan dollars in the
second quarter of 2020.
-
- Financial results also reached record values
relating to the entire first half of 2021, which is
state filed with revenues of $135.5 billion
Taiwanese, with a growth of +104.2% on the first half
last year, with an operating profit of 71.4 billion
(+8,234.3%) and with a net profit of 59.2 billion compared to a
net loss of -778.1 million Taiwanese dollars in the first six
months of 2020.
-
- Meanwhile Yang Ming has announced further investments
in the acquisition of new containers. The company ordered
at the Chinese factory Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong)
the supply of 7,870 containers, order of the value between 50
and 55 million US dollars, and ordered from the Chinese factory
Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. supply of 5,400
container, order worth 35-40 million US dollars.
