



August 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Yang Ming re-records financial results quarterly records

In the period April-June of this year the turnover is increased by +130.8%. Investments in new containers

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. closed the second quarter this year with record financial results grafted onto a exponential growth trend in the economic performance of the Taiwanese containerized shipping company which is started in the last months of 2020 to coincide with the mitigation of the impact on world economies of the former wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and, above all, with the very significant concomitant increase in the value of sea freight of containerized transport.

In the period April-June of 2021 Yang Ming recorded revenues of 73.3 billion Taiwan dollars (2.6 billion US dollars), with an increase of +130.8% on the corresponding last year's quarter and an increase of 11.0 billion on the previous historical peak in revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Operating profit and net profit also scored new record values that exceeded those established in the first this year's quarter: in the second quarter of 2021, in fact, the two balance sheet items were 42.3 respectively billions and 34.6 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a result operating which recorded an increase of +6,691.6% on the second last year's quarter and with a net result compared with a negative figure for -22.8 million Taiwan dollars in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial results also reached record values relating to the entire first half of 2021, which is state filed with revenues of $135.5 billion Taiwanese, with a growth of +104.2% on the first half last year, with an operating profit of 71.4 billion (+8,234.3%) and with a net profit of 59.2 billion compared to a net loss of -778.1 million Taiwanese dollars in the first six months of 2020.

Meanwhile Yang Ming has announced further investments in the acquisition of new containers. The company ordered at the Chinese factory Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) the supply of 7,870 containers, order of the value between 50 and 55 million US dollars, and ordered from the Chinese factory Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. supply of 5,400 container, order worth 35-40 million US dollars.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail