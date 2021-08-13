



August 13, 2021

Original news In Marghera the cruise ship was launched Norwegian Prima

It is the first of six new generation units for Norwegian Cruise Line

Today in the shipyard of Marghera della Fincantieri is Norwegian Primawas launched, the first of six ships from new generation cruise of the new class "Prima" for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). With about 142,500 tons of gross tonnage, almost 300 meters in length and a capacity of 3,215 passengers, Norwegian Prima and sister units they will form the backbone of NCL's future fleet. The deliveries are expected between 2022 and 2027.

The "Prima" class is based on a prototype design developed by Fincantieri that enhances the characteristics NCL's freedom and flexibility consolidated with a innovative product configuration, able to enrich further the experience offered to passengers. In addition particular attention has been paid to efficiency energy, with the dual objective of containing consumption in exercise and minimize the environmental impact, in line with the most recent regulations on the subject.







