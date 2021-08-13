|
August 13, 2021
- In Marghera the cruise ship was launched
Norwegian Prima
- It is the first of six new generation units
for Norwegian Cruise Line
- Today in the shipyard of Marghera della Fincantieri is
Norwegian Primawas launched, the first of six ships from
new generation cruise of the new class "Prima"
for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). With about 142,500 tons of
gross tonnage, almost 300 meters in length and a capacity of
3,215 passengers, Norwegian Prima and sister units
they will form the backbone of NCL's future fleet. The
deliveries are expected between 2022 and 2027.
- The "Prima" class is based on a prototype design
developed by Fincantieri that enhances the characteristics
NCL's freedom and flexibility consolidated with a
innovative product configuration, able to enrich
further the experience offered to passengers. In addition
particular attention has been paid to efficiency
energy, with the dual objective of containing consumption in
exercise and minimize the environmental impact, in line with the most
recent regulations on the subject.
