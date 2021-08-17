|
August 17, 2021
- €112.2 million allocated for port operations
- They are additional resources to those of the PNRR
- The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, signed the decree approving the
second list of priority infrastructure interventions in the field
port, referred to in ministerial decree no. 353 of 13 August 2020,
authorizing their admission to state funding for a total of
€ 112.2 million from the Investment Facility at Mims for
years from 2021 to 2026. These are additional resources to
those for the ports provided for in the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience (PNRR) that have already been approved and assigned
EUR 2.8 billion from the Supplementary Fund.
- In detail, the decree signed by Minister Giovannini
assigns 59.9 million euros to the Port System Authority
of the Southern Adriatic Sea for interventions in the port of Barletta
(19.9 million) and on the road connecting the A14 motorway and
the port of Bari (Porta del Levante), 32.2 million to the Authority
of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea for interventions to the
port of Trieste, while 20.1 million are attributed to the Authority
of Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea for interventions of
redevelopment of the monumental area of the port of Naples.
- 'The strengthening of ports, the extension of their
operability and greater resilience to climate change
- commented Minister Giovannini - are priorities
with a view to the sustainable development of the country that see us
strongly committed". The Minister pointed out that the
the allocation of the considerable resources for the sector has taken place 'in
close liaison with the presidents of the Port Authorities who
now they will have to commit themselves to starting the planned projects».
