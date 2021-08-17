



August 17, 2021

Original news €112.2 million allocated for port operations

They are additional resources to those of the PNRR

The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, signed the decree approving the second list of priority infrastructure interventions in the field port, referred to in ministerial decree no. 353 of 13 August 2020, authorizing their admission to state funding for a total of € 112.2 million from the Investment Facility at Mims for years from 2021 to 2026. These are additional resources to those for the ports provided for in the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (PNRR) that have already been approved and assigned EUR 2.8 billion from the Supplementary Fund.

In detail, the decree signed by Minister Giovannini assigns 59.9 million euros to the Port System Authority of the Southern Adriatic Sea for interventions in the port of Barletta (19.9 million) and on the road connecting the A14 motorway and the port of Bari (Porta del Levante), 32.2 million to the Authority of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea for interventions to the port of Trieste, while 20.1 million are attributed to the Authority of Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea for interventions of redevelopment of the monumental area of the port of Naples.

'The strengthening of ports, the extension of their operability and greater resilience to climate change - commented Minister Giovannini - are priorities with a view to the sustainable development of the country that see us strongly committed". The Minister pointed out that the the allocation of the considerable resources for the sector has taken place 'in close liaison with the presidents of the Port Authorities who now they will have to commit themselves to starting the planned projects».







