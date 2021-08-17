|
|
|
|
August 17, 2021
|
|
- DHL will buy the German shipping company
Maritime J.F. Hillebrand
-
- Transaction worth about 1.5 billion euros
-
- The express courier DHL of the German group Deutsche Post has
signed an agreement to buy J.F. Hillebrand, a company
German shipping, and its subsidiaries for a total of 1.5
billions of euros or so. Hillebrand, which has more than 2,700
employees, in the last 12 months has recorded a turnover of about
1.4 billion euros and in 2021 the company is expected to move
shipments for a total of about 500 thousand teu containers.
-
- The acquisition operation is subject to
the authorisation of antitrust authorities including those
of the European Union and the United States.
-
- «Hillebrand - recalled the president and administrator
delegate of the company, Cees van Gent - is a primary
sea freight forwarder specialized in transport, logistics
and in the management of the beverage supply chain, bulk
non-hazardous liquids and other products requiring special
Attentions. The DHL of the Deutsche Post Group is one of the
leading global logistics companies. The two companies
they make up a perfect combination and we are pleased to announce
our agreement to unite and shape the future together.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail