



August 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DHL will buy the German shipping company Maritime J.F. Hillebrand

Transaction worth about 1.5 billion euros

The express courier DHL of the German group Deutsche Post has signed an agreement to buy J.F. Hillebrand, a company German shipping, and its subsidiaries for a total of 1.5 billions of euros or so. Hillebrand, which has more than 2,700 employees, in the last 12 months has recorded a turnover of about 1.4 billion euros and in 2021 the company is expected to move shipments for a total of about 500 thousand teu containers.

The acquisition operation is subject to the authorisation of antitrust authorities including those of the European Union and the United States.

«Hillebrand - recalled the president and administrator delegate of the company, Cees van Gent - is a primary sea freight forwarder specialized in transport, logistics and in the management of the beverage supply chain, bulk non-hazardous liquids and other products requiring special Attentions. The DHL of the Deutsche Post Group is one of the leading global logistics companies. The two companies they make up a perfect combination and we are pleased to announce our agreement to unite and shape the future together.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail