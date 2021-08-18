



August 18, 2021

Original news The substantial recovery in trade continues World

This is reported by the WTO Goods Trade Barometer

The latest reading of the World Trade Organization barometer on the development of world trade, published today from the WTO, indicates the continuation of the decisive recovery of trade globals that are recovering from the sharp contraction caused last year by the coronavirus pandemic and which have reached a record level with an increase of more than 20 points per year on year. The last reading, in fact, is 110.4, the most high never recorded since this indicator was launched by the WTO in July 2016. The WTO has specified that, however, the growth trend is showing an attenuation that could portend the achievement of a peak of the rise trade.

Among the components of the index that showed a continuation of the growth trend there are those of transport air (114.0), containerised maritime transport (110.8) and of commodities (104.7), which recorded a faster pace sustained compared to the average.







