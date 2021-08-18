|
August 18, 2021
- The substantial recovery in trade continues
- This is reported by the WTO Goods Trade Barometer
The latest reading of the World Trade Organization barometer
on the development of world trade, published today
from the WTO, indicates the continuation of the decisive recovery of trade
globals that are recovering from the sharp contraction
caused last year by the coronavirus pandemic and which have
reached a record level with an increase of more than 20 points per year on
year. The last reading, in fact, is 110.4, the most
high never recorded since this indicator was
launched by the WTO in July 2016. The WTO has specified that,
however, the growth trend is showing an attenuation that
could portend the achievement of a peak of the rise
trade.
- Among the components of the index that showed a
continuation of the growth trend there are those of transport
air (114.0), containerised maritime transport (110.8) and
of commodities (104.7), which recorded a faster pace
sustained compared to the average.
