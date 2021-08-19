|
August 19, 2021
- DFDS' economic performance improves thanks also
boosting the group's activities in the Mediterranean
- The company closed the April-June period with a profit
net of DK 306 million (+3,725.0%)
- In the second quarter of this year, the economic results of the
DFDS shipowners' group have recorded a significant improvement
thanks also to the boost to the growth of traffic between
European Union and Turkey which - explained the Danish company - is
supported by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. In the period
April-June 2021, group revenues stood at 4.2
DK billion (EUR 566 million), an increase
+50.6% on the corresponding period of 2020. EBITDA is
was DK 897 million (+76.9%), profit
operating at € 406 million (+346.2%) and net profit at € 306 million
Danish kroner (+3,725.0%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, the volumes of rolling stock transported
from DFDS' fleet they marked a substantial increase in the
+32.0% having amounted to 11.1 million linear meters, while the
other types of loads recorded a decrease of -11.4% with
147 thousand tons transported. Passenger traffic
transported, which is for now more than a year the most
penalized by the measures to contain the pandemic of
Covid-19, showed a decrease of -28.3% with 109 thousand
passengers carried by the company's ships during the period
April-June of this year.
- In the second quarter of 2021, only maritime services and
DFDS' logistics in the Mediterranean, a market where the group
Danish entered more decisively three years ago
through the acquisition of the Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro
(
of the 7
June 2018), generated revenues of 743 million crowns
Danish, with a significant increase of +124.5% over the same period
of 2020, and an operating profit of 154 million compared to a
negative operating result for -26 million crowns
in the second quarter of last year. The volumes of loads
rolling stock transported by DFDS services in the Mediterranean are
states equal to almost 1.3 million linear meters (+81.8%).
Commenting on the development of the group's activity in the
Mediterraneo, DFDS' head of this market, Lars
Hoffmann, pointed out that the company is currently operating
a record volume of activity, with 15 weekly stopovers from the
Turkey to Europe.
