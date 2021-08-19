



August 19, 2021

Original news DFDS' economic performance improves thanks also boosting the group's activities in the Mediterranean

The company closed the April-June period with a profit net of DK 306 million (+3,725.0%)

In the second quarter of this year, the economic results of the DFDS shipowners' group have recorded a significant improvement thanks also to the boost to the growth of traffic between European Union and Turkey which - explained the Danish company - is supported by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. In the period April-June 2021, group revenues stood at 4.2 DK billion (EUR 566 million), an increase +50.6% on the corresponding period of 2020. EBITDA is was DK 897 million (+76.9%), profit operating at € 406 million (+346.2%) and net profit at € 306 million Danish kroner (+3,725.0%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the volumes of rolling stock transported from DFDS' fleet they marked a substantial increase in the +32.0% having amounted to 11.1 million linear meters, while the other types of loads recorded a decrease of -11.4% with 147 thousand tons transported. Passenger traffic transported, which is for now more than a year the most penalized by the measures to contain the pandemic of Covid-19, showed a decrease of -28.3% with 109 thousand passengers carried by the company's ships during the period April-June of this year.

In the second quarter of 2021, only maritime services and DFDS' logistics in the Mediterranean, a market where the group Danish entered more decisively three years ago through the acquisition of the Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro ( of the 7 June 2018), generated revenues of 743 million crowns Danish, with a significant increase of +124.5% over the same period of 2020, and an operating profit of 154 million compared to a negative operating result for -26 million crowns in the second quarter of last year. The volumes of loads rolling stock transported by DFDS services in the Mediterranean are states equal to almost 1.3 million linear meters (+81.8%). Commenting on the development of the group's activity in the Mediterraneo, DFDS' head of this market, Lars Hoffmann, pointed out that the company is currently operating a record volume of activity, with 15 weekly stopovers from the Turkey to Europe.











