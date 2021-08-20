|
August 20, 2021
- Unprecedented half-year results for Orient Overseas
(International) Ltd.
- The company filed the first half of 2021 with a
net profit of $2.81 billion (+2,651.5%)
- In the first half of this year, a period in which loads
containerized transported by their fleet have registered a
increase of +19.5% on the first half of 2020
of the 7
July 2021), Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL),
Hong Kong company operating in the transport sector
maritime containerized through the Orient Overseas brand
Container Line (OOCL) and belongs to the public shipping group
Chinese COSCO Shipping, achieved record financial performance.
- In fact, revenues reached the unprecedented value of
6.99 billion dollars, with a significant increase of +103.7%
on the first half of last year and an increase of 2.23
billions compared to the previous record set in the second half of the year
of 2020. Operating costs, while totaling a sharp increase in the
+22.2% having been equal to 3.67 billion dollars, were
however lower than the record of $4.43 billion in the second
quarter of 2007. EBITDA and operating profit achieved
also record values having stood at 3.11 respectively
billion dollars (+713.4%) and 2.85 billion dollars (+1,741.1%)
and so was the net profit of 2.81
billion dollars, up +2,651.5% compared to 101.2
millions in the first six months of 2020.
- OOIL believes that the growth trend of results will continue
in the coming months. Noting that the gross domestic product of the USA
has already returned above pandemic levels and
which, more importantly, retail inventories
are at an all-time low, Hong Kong society has
highlighted that this means that in the United States, which is
the primary market for OOIL, there is a continuous need
a high level of imports necessary to meet the
national application.
