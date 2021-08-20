|
August 20, 2021
- JAS Worldwide to buy Greencarrier Freight
Services
- The shipping and logistics division of the Swedish group has
800 employees
- The US shipping company JAS Worldwide has signed a
agreement to buy Greencarrier Freight Services International,
the shipping and logistics division of the Swedish group
Greencarrier which has 800 employees and operates in 11 countries.
«Through the acquisition of Greencarrier Freight Services
- explained the CEO of JAS, Marco Rebuffi -
JAS is making a strategic acquisition to increase
its presence in the Northern, Baltic and
eastern and to strengthen current activities in the Kingdom
United and in China».