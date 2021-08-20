



August 20, 2021

The shipping and logistics division of the Swedish group has 800 employees

The US shipping company JAS Worldwide has signed a agreement to buy Greencarrier Freight Services International, the shipping and logistics division of the Swedish group Greencarrier which has 800 employees and operates in 11 countries. «Through the acquisition of Greencarrier Freight Services - explained the CEO of JAS, Marco Rebuffi - JAS is making a strategic acquisition to increase its presence in the Northern, Baltic and eastern and to strengthen current activities in the Kingdom United and in China».









