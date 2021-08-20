



August 20, 2021

Original news Intermodal traffic in the first half of 2021 handled by Hupac increased by +14.5%

The Swiss company has acquired a stake by 4.16% in the WienCont trimodal terminal in Vienna

Intermodal traffic in the first half of this year handled by the Swiss operator Hupac was equal to 568 thousand road shipments, with an increase of +14.5% on the first half of 2020. The only transalpine traffic through Switzerland amounted to 308 thousand shipments (+15.0%), while the transalpine traffic through Austria and France is amounted respectively to 19 thousand shipments (+9.6%) and less than 4 thousand shipments (+45.0%). The growth of the non-transalpine traffic that has totaled 237 thousand shipments (+14,0%).

Commenting on this data, the CEO of the group Hupac, Mikhail Stahlhut, pointed out that such figures mean that the company has "closed the gap caused by the pandemic, and - has underlined - we even exceed the volumes of 2019 by almost the 10%». Stahlhut specified that the positive trend is confirmed in all market segments and was consistently above expectations.

Noting that the strong logistics demand of recent months has caused capacity problems, especially in terminals and on railway lines, and that this has an impact on traffic reliability and quality railway, the Swiss company has announced that it has plans a series of measures aimed at organisation and availability of resources to strengthen the system and ensure quality Necessary.

Meanwhile, Hupac has announced the acquisition of a stake by 4.16% in WienCont Container-Terminal GmbH, a port subsidiary Vienna's river that operates the homonymous trimodal terminal of the Austrian capital. With the acquisition, wienCont's capital is now divided between Hafen Wien GmbH with 91.68%, CN Logistics and Service Group GmbH with 4.16% and Hupac SA with 4.16%. "This participation - explained Stahlhut - is an important step in the expansion of our intermodal network to bring more rail transport and strengthening intermodal transport.' Hupac currently operates about 50 trains a week between the hub of WienCont and destinations Budapest, Duisburg, Rotterdam, Istanbul/Halkali, Ludwigshafen, Geleen, Bucharest/Ploiesti and Bust Arsizio.







