August 20, 2021
- Intermodal traffic in the first half of this year
handled by the Swiss operator Hupac was equal to
568 thousand road shipments, with an increase of +14.5% on the
first half of 2020. The only transalpine traffic through
Switzerland amounted to 308 thousand shipments (+15.0%),
while the transalpine traffic through Austria and France is
amounted respectively to 19 thousand shipments (+9.6%) and less than
4 thousand shipments (+45.0%). The growth of the
non-transalpine traffic that has totaled 237 thousand shipments
(+14,0%).
-
- Commenting on this data, the CEO of the group
Hupac, Mikhail Stahlhut, pointed out that such figures mean
that the company has "closed the gap caused by the pandemic, and - has
underlined - we even exceed the volumes of 2019 by almost the
10%». Stahlhut specified that the positive trend is
confirmed in all market segments and was
consistently above expectations.
-
- Noting that the strong logistics demand of recent months has
caused capacity problems, especially in terminals and
on railway lines, and that this has an impact
on traffic reliability and quality
railway, the Swiss company has announced that it has plans
a series of measures aimed at organisation and availability
of resources to strengthen the system and ensure quality
Necessary.
-
- Meanwhile, Hupac has announced the acquisition of a stake
by 4.16% in WienCont Container-Terminal GmbH, a port subsidiary
Vienna's river that operates the homonymous trimodal terminal of the
Austrian capital. With the acquisition, wienCont's capital is
now divided between Hafen Wien GmbH with 91.68%, CN Logistics and
Service Group GmbH with 4.16% and Hupac SA with 4.16%. "This
participation - explained Stahlhut - is an important step
in the expansion of our intermodal network to bring more
rail transport and strengthening intermodal transport.'
Hupac currently operates about 50 trains a week between the hub
of WienCont and destinations Budapest, Duisburg, Rotterdam,
Istanbul/Halkali, Ludwigshafen, Geleen, Bucharest/Ploiesti and Bust
Arsizio.
