August 20, 2021
- Meyer Werft will set up a centre in Rostock for
innovation in the field of cruise ships and specialty ships
- Initially planned to hire 50 engineers
- The German navalmechanical group Meyer Werft will set up a
Rostock, where its shipyard Neptun Werft is based, a
new centre for the development of innovative projects for ships from
cruise and special ships and to this end plans to hire in the
first phase about 50 engineers who will be added to the approximately one thousand
who currently work in the company. «It is - he explained
Malte Poelmann, head of the group's technical offices - of a
investment for the future of the entire construction sector
naval in Germany. Our choice of Rostock comes from know-how
maritime of the region in which there is a consolidated
network of medium-sized partner companies, from proximity to
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the University of Rorstock and the
proximity to Neptun Werft».
- The aim of the new centre is to develop
innovative solutions for cruise ships but also for others
categories of ships, including research and units
Offshore. "It's not just the cruise ship industry
- explained the CEO of Neptun Werft, Manfred
Müller-Fahrenholz - to be waiting for new developments in
the issue of reducing emissions, improving the impact
on the environment and, not least, efficiency gains from the
energy point of view. With the new headquarters in Rostock we
we are committed to being innovation leaders in all these areas."
