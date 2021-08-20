



August 20, 2021

Original news Meyer Werft will set up a centre in Rostock for innovation in the field of cruise ships and specialty ships

Initially planned to hire 50 engineers

The German navalmechanical group Meyer Werft will set up a Rostock, where its shipyard Neptun Werft is based, a new centre for the development of innovative projects for ships from cruise and special ships and to this end plans to hire in the first phase about 50 engineers who will be added to the approximately one thousand who currently work in the company. «It is - he explained Malte Poelmann, head of the group's technical offices - of a investment for the future of the entire construction sector naval in Germany. Our choice of Rostock comes from know-how maritime of the region in which there is a consolidated network of medium-sized partner companies, from proximity to Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the University of Rorstock and the proximity to Neptun Werft».

The aim of the new centre is to develop innovative solutions for cruise ships but also for others categories of ships, including research and units Offshore. "It's not just the cruise ship industry - explained the CEO of Neptun Werft, Manfred Müller-Fahrenholz - to be waiting for new developments in the issue of reducing emissions, improving the impact on the environment and, not least, efficiency gains from the energy point of view. With the new headquarters in Rostock we we are committed to being innovation leaders in all these areas."







